(Correcting CONVERSION RATE - $1 - 55.9050/55.9150 Rupees,not 55.8600/55.8700 Rupees) Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% (Sep 4) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.00 59.00/61.00 90.50/92.50 121.50/123.50 1100 22.50/24.00 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 119.50/121.50 1200 22.75/24.25 57.75/59.75 89.25/91.25 120.00/122.00 1300 22.50/24.00 58.00/60.00 89.50/91.50 120.00/122.00 1400 23.00/24.50 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 1500 23.00/24.00 58.50/59.50 90.00/91.00 120.50/122.50 1600 23.25/24.75 58.75/60.75 90.00/92.00 121.00/123.00 1715 22.50/24.00 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 24.50/26.00 60.00/62.00 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.00/154.00 178.50/180.50 205.00/207.00 238.50/240.50 1100 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 235.00/237.00 1200 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 235.50/237.50 1300 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 235.50/237.50 1400 150.50/152.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 1500 151.00/153.00 177.50/179.50 204.00/206.00 237.50/239.50 1600 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 204.00/206.00 237.00/239.00 1715 150.50/152.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 153.00/155.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 239.00/241.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 310.00/312.00 332.00/334.00 1100 259.00/261.00 281.50/283.50 305.50/307.50 327.00/329.00 1200 260.00/262.00 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 328.00/330.00 1300 260.00/262.00 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 328.50/330.50 1400 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 328.50/330.50 1500 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 331.00/333.00 1600 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 308.50/310.50 330.00/332.00 1715 260.00/262.00 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 328.00/330.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 310.50/312.50 332.50/334.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.22% 7.08% 6.93% 6.82% 6.72% 1100 7.18% 7.09% 6.95% 6.81% 6.70% 6.61% 1200 7.19% 7.07% 6.97% 6.84% 6.72% 6.62% 1300 7.18% 7.10% 6.99% 6.84% 6.72% 6.62% 1400 7.24% 7.08% 6.95% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% 1500 7.21% 7.10% 6.99% 6.87% 6.77% 6.68% 1600 7.33% 7.18% 7.04% 6.90% 6.79% 6.68% 1715 7.17% 7.09% 6.96% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 7.39% 7.24% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.75% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.62% 6.46% 6.33% 6.19% 6.07% 1100 6.56% 6.52% 6.35% 6.23% 6.09% 5.97% 1200 6.57% 6.53% 6.38% 6.24% 6.11% 5.99% 1300 6.58% 6.53% 6.38% 6.25% 6.11% 6.00% 1400 6.59% 6.54% 6.38% 6.25% 6.11% 5.99% 1500 6.62% 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 6.16% 6.04% 1600 6.63% 6.57% 6.42% 6.29% 6.15% 6.03% 1715 6.59% 6.54% 6.38% 6.24% 6.11% 5.99% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 6.68% 6.63% 6.47% 6.34% 6.20% 6.09% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9050/55.9150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com