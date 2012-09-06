Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75 06.20% 06.20% 06.20% (Sep 5) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.50 53.50/55.50 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 1100 18.50/20.50 54.00/56.00 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 1200 19.75/21.25 55.00/57.00 86.50/88.50 117.50/119.50 1300 19.50/20.50 55.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 117.00/119.00 1400 19.75/20.25 55.00/56.00 86.50/87.50 117.50/119.50 1500 19.75/20.75 55.50/56.50 87.00/88.00 117.50/119.50 1600 19.50/21.00 55.50/57.50 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1715 19.50/21.00 55.50/57.50 87.75/89.75 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 22.50/24.00 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 120.00/122.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 172.00/174.00 198.50/200.50 231.50/233.50 1100 146.50/148.50 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 231.50/233.50 1200 147.75/149.75 173.75/175.75 199.75/201.75 232.75/234.75 1300 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 1400 148.00/149.50 174.00/175.50 200.50/202.00 234.00/235.50 1500 148.00/150.00 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 235.00/237.00 1600 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 236.50/238.50 1715 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 236.50/238.50 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 150.50/152.50 176.50/178.50 203.00/205.00 236.00/238.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 302.00/304.00 323.50/325.50 1100 255.50/257.50 278.00/280.00 301.50/303.50 323.00/325.00 1200 257.25/259.25 279.75/281.75 303.75/305.75 325.25/327.25 1300 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 305.50/307.50 327.00/329.00 1400 258.50/260.00 281.50/283.00 305.50/307.00 327.50/329.00 1500 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 329.00/331.00 1600 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 309.00/311.00 331.00/333.00 1715 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 309.00/311.00 331.50/333.50 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 260.00/262.00 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 328.00/330.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.01% 6.94% 6.88% 6.77% 6.66% 6.57% 1100 7.04% 6.98% 6.91% 6.79% 6.67% 6.58% 1200 7.27% 7.09% 6.99% 6.86% 6.73% 6.63% 1300 7.16% 7.04% 6.95% 6.84% 6.72% 6.63% 1400 7.17% 7.06% 6.97% 6.86% 6.75% 6.65% 1500 7.24% 7.10% 7.00% 6.87% 6.76% 6.67% 1600 7.29% 7.18% 7.09% 6.96% 6.83% 6.74% 1715 7.31% 7.22% 7.12% 6.98% 6.85% 6.75% (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 7.17% 7.09% 6.96% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.48% 6.32% 6.20% 6.05% 5.95% 1100 6.53% 6.47% 6.31% 6.18% 6.03% 5.93% 1200 6.58% 6.51% 6.36% 6.23% 6.08% 5.98% 1300 6.59% 6.54% 6.40% 6.27% 6.12% 6.01% 1400 6.61% 6.55% 6.40% 6.28% 6.13% 6.03% 1500 6.64% 6.59% 6.44% 6.31% 6.16% 6.05% 1600 6.69% 6.64% 6.49% 6.36% 6.21% 6.10% 1715 6.71% 6.65% 6.50% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12% (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 6.59% 6.54% 6.38% 6.24% 6.11% 5.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6600/55.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com