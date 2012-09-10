Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/05.25 02.75/03.75 01.00/01.30 06.15% 06.02% 06.56% (Sep 6) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75 06.20% 06.20% 06.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.00 54.50/56.00 86.50/88.00 117.50/119.50 1100 19.00/20.50 55.00/57.00 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 1200 19.00/20.50 55.00/57.00 87.00/89.00 119.00/121.00 1300 18.50/20.00 54.50/56.00 86.50/88.00 118.00/120.00 1400 18.50/20.00 54.50/56.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 1500 18.50/20.00 54.50/56.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 1600 18.50/20.00 54.50/56.50 86.50/88.50 117.50/119.50 1715 18.50/20.50 55.00/57.00 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 19.50/21.00 55.50/57.50 87.75/89.75 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.00/150.00 175.00/177.00 202.50/204.50 236.50/238.50 1100 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.50/205.50 237.50/239.50 1200 149.50/151.50 176.50/178.50 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1300 148.50/150.50 175.50/177.50 202.50/204.50 236.00/238.00 1400 148.00/150.00 174.50/176.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 1500 148.50/150.50 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 236.00/238.00 1600 148.00/150.00 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 1715 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 331.50/333.50 1100 262.50/264.50 286.00/288.00 310.50/312.50 332.50/334.50 1200 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 311.00/313.00 333.00/335.00 1300 260.50/262.50 284.00/286.00 308.50/310.50 330.50/332.50 1400 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 329.00/331.00 1500 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 308.00/310.00 330.00/332.00 1600 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 308.00/310.00 330.00/332.00 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 309.00/311.00 331.50/333.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.20% 7.09% 6.96% 6.85% 6.77% 1100 7.46% 7.28% 7.16% 7.02% 6.90% 6.82% 1200 7.46% 7.28% 7.18% 7.05% 6.92% 6.84% 1300 7.33% 7.21% 7.12% 7.00% 6.88% 6.80% 1400 7.36% 7.24% 7.14% 7.00% 6.86% 6.77% 1500 7.36% 7.25% 7.14% 7.01% 6.89% 6.79% 1600 7.36% 7.25% 7.13% 6.98% 6.87% 6.79% 1715 7.44% 7.30% 7.19% 7.04% 6.92% 6.83% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 7.31% 7.22% 7.12% 6.98% 6.85% 6.75% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.67% 6.53% 6.40% 6.26% 6.14% 1100 6.79% 6.71% 6.57% 6.44% 6.28% 6.17% 1200 6.80% 6.72% 6.58% 6.45% 6.30% 6.18% 1300 6.76% 6.67% 6.52% 6.40% 6.25% 6.14% 1400 6.73% 6.65% 6.51% 6.38% 6.23% 6.11% 1500 6.76% 6.68% 6.54% 6.40% 6.25% 6.14% 1600 6.75% 6.67% 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14% 1715 6.79% 6.70% 6.56% 6.43% 6.29% 6.18% (C1osing Sep 6) 1715 6.71% 6.65% 6.50% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3600/55.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com