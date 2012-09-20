Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Sep 18) 1000 03.00/03.90 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/05.00 36.00/38.00 65.50/67.50 94.00/96.00 1100 03.50/05.50 36.50/38.50 66.00/68.00 95.00/97.00 1200 04.00/04.75 37.00/38.50 67.50/69.50 96.50/98.50 1300 04.00/05.00 37.00/39.00 67.00/69.00 96.00/98.00 1400 03.50/05.00 37.00/39.00 66.75/68.75 95.50/97.50 1500 04.00/05.00 37.00/39.00 67.00/69.00 96.00/98.00 1600 03.50/05.00 37.00/39.00 66.75/68.75 95.50/97.50 1715 03.75/04.75 37.50/38.50 67.00/69.00 96.00/98.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 06.50/07.50 39.75/40.75 68.00/70.00 96.00/98.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.00/123.00 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 202.50/204.50 1100 122.50/124.50 147.50/149.50 173.00/175.00 204.50/206.50 1200 124.00/126.00 149.00/151.00 174.50/176.50 206.00/208.00 1300 124.00/126.00 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 207.50/209.50 1400 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 174.00/176.00 206.00/208.00 1500 123.50/125.50 149.00/151.00 174.50/176.50 206.50/208.50 1600 123.00/125.00 148.50/150.50 174.00/176.00 206.00/208.00 1715 124.00/126.00 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 207.00/209.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 172.00/174.00 203.00/205.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 247.50/249.50 271.00/273.00 292.00/294.00 1100 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 273.50/275.50 295.00/297.00 1200 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 1300 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 299.00/301.00 1400 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 1500 230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 297.50/299.50 1600 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 1715 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 227.00/229.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 292.50/294.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.68% 6.54% 6.39% 6.30% 6.25% 1100 6.83% 6.72% 6.60% 6.46% 6.36% 6.32% 1200 6.86% 6.87% 6.71% 6.54% 6.43% 6.38% 1300 6.92% 6.83% 6.68% 6.54% 6.45% 6.41% 1400 6.90% 6.80% 6.64% 6.49% 6.40% 6.36% 1500 6.92% 6.83% 6.68% 6.52% 6.43% 6.38% 1600 6.90% 6.80% 6.64% 6.48% 6.40% 6.36% 1715 6.90% 6.82% 6.67% 6.53% 6.44% 6.39% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 6.80% 6.69% 6.53% 6.36% 6.26% 6.22% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 5.81% 5.73% 1100 6.33% 6.21% 6.10% 5.98% 5.86% 5.78% 1200 6.38% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 5.91% 5.83% 1300 6.42% 6.30% 6.19% 6.06% 5.94% 5.86% 1400 6.37% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 5.91% 5.83% 1500 6.40% 6.28% 6.17% 6.04% 5.92% 5.84% 1600 6.37% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 5.91% 5.83% 1715 6.40% 6.28% 6.17% 6.04% 5.93% 5.85% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 6.23% 6.15% 6.04% 5.92% 5.81% 5.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3800/54.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com