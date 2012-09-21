Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.75/03.25 00.75/01.25 05.91% 06.19% 05.07% (Sep 20) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.50 35.00/37.00 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 1100 02.00/03.50 34.50/36.50 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1200 02.50/03.50 34.75/36.75 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 1300 02.00/04.00 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1400 01.75/03.25 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1500 02.00/04.00 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 90.50/92.50 1600 02.50/04.50 34.50/36.50 63.00/65.00 90.50/92.50 1715 02.50/03.25 35.00/36.00 63.50/64.50 91.00/92.50 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 03.75/04.75 37.50/38.50 67.00/69.00 96.00/98.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.00/122.00 145.00/147.00 170.00/172.00 201.50/203.50 1100 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 198.00/200.00 1200 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 197.00/199.00 1300 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 197.50/199.50 1400 118.00/120.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 198.50/200.50 1500 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 196.00/198.00 1600 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 196.50/198.50 1715 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 124.00/126.00 149.50/151.50 175.00/177.00 207.00/209.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 271.00/273.00 292.00/294.00 1100 221.50/223.50 243.00/245.00 266.00/268.00 287.00/289.00 1200 220.50/222.50 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 286.50/288.50 1300 221.00/223.00 243.00/245.00 266.00/268.00 287.50/289.50 1400 222.50/224.50 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 289.50/291.50 1500 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 286.00/288.00 1600 220.00/222.00 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 286.50/288.50 1715 220.00/222.00 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 286.00/288.00 (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.71% 6.57% 6.41% 6.33% 6.28% 1100 6.67% 6.58% 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.17% 1200 6.72% 6.62% 6.47% 6.32% 6.21% 6.17% 1300 6.63% 6.61% 6.48% 6.33% 6.23% 6.17% 1400 6.61% 6.61% 6.48% 6.36% 6.28% 6.23% 1500 6.65% 6.63% 6.47% 6.32% 6.23% 6.17% 1600 6.77% 6.64% 6.47% 6.33% 6.23% 6.19% 1715 6.73% 6.63% 6.48% 6.32% 6.22% 6.17% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 6.90% 6.82% 6.67% 6.53% 6.44% 6.39% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.18% 6.09% 5.97% 5.85% 5.78% 1100 6.20% 6.09% 6.00% 5.87% 5.77% 5.70% 1200 6.18% 6.06% 5.97% 5.85% 5.75% 5.69% 1300 6.23% 6.11% 6.03% 5.91% 5.81% 5.74% 1400 6.26% 6.15% 6.07% 5.96% 5.85% 5.78% 1500 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.90% 5.80% 5.73% 1600 6.22% 6.11% 6.03% 5.92% 5.81% 5.74% 1715 6.21% 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.79% 5.73% (C1osing Sep 20) 1715 6.40% 6.28% 6.17% 6.04% 5.93% 5.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4500/53.4600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com