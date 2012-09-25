Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% (Sep 21) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.75/03.25 00.75/01.25 05.91% 06.19% 05.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 33.50/34.50 61.00/63.00 87.50/89.50 1100 01.00/03.00 33.00/35.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1200 01.00/03.00 33.00/35.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1300 01.75/02.75 33.50/35.00 61.50/63.50 89.00/91.00 1400 02.00/03.00 34.00/36.00 62.50/64.50 90.00/92.00 1500 01.25/02.75 33.50/35.50 62.00/64.00 89.50/91.50 1600 02.00/02.50 34.00/35.00 62.00/63.50 89.50/91.00 1715 01.25/03.25 33.50/35.50 61.50/63.50 89.50/91.50 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 02.50/03.25 35.00/36.00 63.50/64.50 91.00/92.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.00/115.00 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 191.00/193.00 1100 114.00/116.00 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 193.00/195.00 1200 114.00/116.00 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 194.00/196.00 1300 115.00/117.00 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 194.50/196.50 1400 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 196.00/198.00 1500 116.00/118.00 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 195.00/197.00 1600 116.00/118.00 140.50/142.50 165.00/167.00 196.00/198.00 1715 116.00/118.00 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 195.50/197.50 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/216.50 236.00/238.00 259.00/261.00 280.00/282.00 1100 216.50/218.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 283.00/285.00 1200 217.50/219.50 239.50/241.50 263.00/265.00 284.50/286.50 1300 218.00/220.00 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 285.00/287.00 1400 219.50/221.50 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 287.50/289.50 1500 219.00/221.00 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 1600 220.00/222.00 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 287.00/289.00 1715 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 220.00/222.00 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 286.00/288.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.55% 6.35% 6.17% 6.09% 6.05% 1100 6.66% 6.55% 6.38% 6.22% 6.15% 6.12% 1200 6.66% 6.55% 6.37% 6.22% 6.19% 6.16% 1300 6.71% 6.60% 6.44% 6.27% 6.21% 6.18% 1400 6.84% 6.69% 6.50% 6.36% 6.26% 6.22% 1500 6.75% 6.64% 6.48% 6.32% 6.23% 6.19% 1600 6.74% 6.60% 6.44% 6.30% 6.24% 6.20% 1715 6.73% 6.58% 6.45% 6.30% 6.21% 6.18% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 6.73% 6.63% 6.48% 6.32% 6.22% 6.17% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 5.80% 5.71% 5.65% 1100 6.15% 6.05% 5.96% 5.86% 5.77% 5.70% 1200 6.18% 6.07% 6.00% 5.89% 5.80% 5.73% 1300 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.90% 5.81% 5.74% 1400 6.23% 6.11% 6.04% 5.94% 5.84% 5.77% 1500 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 5.92% 5.83% 5.76% 1600 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.93% 5.83% 5.76% 1715 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.92% 5.84% 5.76% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 6.21% 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.79% 5.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4700/53.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com