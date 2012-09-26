Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.05/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.83% 07.17% 06.83% (Sep 24) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/02.00 33.00/35.00 62.00/64.00 90.00/92.00 1100 00.50/02.00 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 1200 00.75/02.25 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 1300 00.50/02.00 33.50/35.50 62.50/64.50 90.50/92.50 1400 00.50/02.00 33.50/35.50 62.00/64.00 89.50/91.50 1500 00.75/02.25 34.00/36.00 62.75/64.75 90.50/92.50 1600 00.50/01.50 33.50/35.50 62.25/64.25 90.00/92.00 1715 00.50/02.00 33.50/35.50 62.25/64.25 90.00/92.00 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 01.25/03.25 33.50/35.50 61.50/63.50 89.50/91.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.00/119.00 142.00/144.00 167.00/169.00 198.50/200.50 1100 118.50/120.50 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 200.50/202.50 1200 118.00/120.00 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 199.50/201.50 1300 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 197.00/199.00 1400 116.00/118.00 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 195.50/197.50 1500 117.00/119.00 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 197.00/199.00 1600 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 197.00/199.00 1715 117.00/119.00 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 196.50/198.50 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 116.00/118.00 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 195.50/197.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 245.00/247.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 1100 225.00/227.00 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 293.50/295.50 1200 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 1300 221.50/223.50 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 1400 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 1500 221.00/223.00 243.00/245.00 267.00/269.00 289.00/291.00 1600 221.00/223.00 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 1715 220.50/222.50 242.50/244.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 219.50/221.50 241.50/243.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.73% 6.56% 6.41% 6.35% 6.31% 1100 7.02% 6.88% 6.66% 6.48% 6.40% 6.35% 1200 7.03% 6.83% 6.63% 6.46% 6.38% 6.33% 1300 6.93% 6.79% 6.60% 6.44% 6.32% 6.27% 1400 6.95% 6.75% 6.54% 6.37% 6.27% 6.23% 1500 7.05% 6.83% 6.61% 6.42% 6.33% 6.28% 1600 6.93% 6.76% 6.56% 6.41% 6.30% 6.25% 1715 6.94% 6.77% 6.57% 6.42% 6.33% 6.28% (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 6.73% 6.58% 6.45% 6.30% 6.21% 6.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.23% 6.14% 6.01% 5.93% 5.86% 1100 6.39% 6.27% 6.19% 6.06% 5.97% 5.89% 1200 6.36% 6.24% 6.15% 6.03% 5.94% 5.87% 1300 6.29% 6.19% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 5.84% 1400 6.26% 6.15% 6.06% 5.95% 5.87% 5.81% 1500 6.30% 6.18% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% 5.83% 1600 6.29% 6.18% 6.10% 5.98% 5.90% 5.83% 1715 6.28% 6.17% 6.08% 5.97% 5.88% 5.82% (C1osing Sep 24) 1715 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.92% 5.84% 5.76% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.3600/53.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com