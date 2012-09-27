Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.47% 06.47% 06.47% (Sep 25) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.05/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.83% 07.17% 06.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 63.00/65.00 91.00/93.00 118.50/120.50 1100 33.00/35.00 62.50/64.50 91.00/93.00 118.50/120.50 1200 33.00/35.00 63.00/65.00 91.50/93.50 119.00/121.00 1300 33.00/35.00 63.00/65.00 91.50/93.50 119.00/121.00 1400 33.00/35.00 63.00/65.00 92.00/94.00 120.00/122.00 1500 33.00/35.00 63.00/65.00 91.50/93.50 119.50/121.50 1600 33.50/35.50 63.50/65.50 92.50/94.50 120.50/122.50 1715 33.50/35.50 63.50/65.50 93.00/95.00 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 33.50/35.50 62.25/64.25 90.00/92.00 117.00/119.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 199.50/201.50 224.50/226.50 1100 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 199.50/201.50 224.50/226.50 1200 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 200.00/202.00 225.00/227.00 1300 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 226.00/228.00 1400 145.00/147.00 170.00/172.00 202.00/204.00 227.00/229.00 1500 144.50/146.50 169.50/171.50 201.50/203.50 226.50/228.50 1600 145.50/147.50 171.00/173.00 203.00/205.00 228.00/230.00 1715 147.00/149.00 172.50/174.50 205.50/207.50 230.50/232.50 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 196.50/198.50 220.50/222.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 314.00/316.00 1100 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 314.00/316.00 1200 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 293.50/295.50 314.50/316.50 1300 248.50/250.50 272.50/274.50 294.50/296.50 315.50/317.50 1400 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 295.50/297.50 316.50/318.50 1500 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 316.00/318.00 1600 251.00/253.00 275.50/277.50 298.00/300.00 319.00/321.00 1715 253.50/255.50 278.00/280.00 300.50/302.50 321.50/323.50 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 242.50/244.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 00.50/02.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.92% 6.67% 6.51% 6.41% 6.34% 1100 7.02% 6.87% 6.67% 6.52% 6.42% 6.36% 1200 7.02% 6.92% 6.70% 6.54% 6.43% 6.36% 1300 7.02% 6.92% 6.71% 6.54% 6.44% 6.38% 1400 7.02% 6.92% 6.74% 6.60% 6.50% 6.44% 1500 7.03% 6.94% 6.72% 6.58% 6.49% 6.43% 1600 7.13% 6.98% 6.78% 6.63% 6.53% 6.48% 1715 7.13% 6.98% 6.82% 6.68% 6.60% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 6.94% 6.77% 6.57% 6.42% 6.33% 6.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.27% 6.19% 6.06% 5.96% 5.90% 1100 6.39% 6.27% 6.19% 6.06% 5.96% 5.90% 1200 6.40% 6.28% 6.20% 6.07% 5.97% 5.91% 1300 6.43% 6.32% 6.23% 6.09% 5.99% 5.93% 1400 6.47% 6.34% 6.25% 6.11% 6.01% 5.95% 1500 6.46% 6.34% 6.25% 6.11% 6.01% 5.95% 1600 6.50% 6.37% 6.29% 6.16% 6.07% 5.99% 1715 6.58% 6.44% 6.36% 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 6.28% 6.17% 6.08% 5.97% 5.88% 5.82% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.5100/53.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com