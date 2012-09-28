Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% (Sep 26) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.47% 06.47% 06.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 61.00/63.00 90.50/92.50 119.00/121.00 1100 31.00/33.00 60.50/62.50 90.00/92.00 118.50/120.50 1200 31.00/33.00 61.00/63.00 90.50/92.50 119.00/121.00 1300 31.00/32.50 61.00/63.00 90.50/92.50 118.50/120.50 1400 31.00/33.00 61.00/63.00 90.50/92.50 118.50/120.50 1500 31.25/32.75 61.25/62.75 90.50/92.50 118.50/120.50 1600 31.00/33.00 61.00/63.00 90.00/92.00 117.50/119.50 1715 30.50/32.50 60.50/62.50 89.50/91.50 117.00/119.00 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 33.50/35.50 63.50/65.50 93.00/95.00 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 202.50/204.50 227.50/229.50 1100 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 226.00/228.00 1200 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 202.50/204.50 227.50/229.50 1300 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 201.00/203.00 226.00/228.00 1400 144.00/146.00 169.50/171.50 202.00/204.00 227.00/229.00 1500 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 201.00/203.00 225.50/227.50 1600 142.50/144.50 167.50/169.50 199.50/201.50 224.50/226.50 1715 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 197.50/199.50 222.00/224.00 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 147.00/149.00 172.50/174.50 205.50/207.50 230.50/232.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 250.50/252.50 275.00/277.00 297.00/299.00 318.00/320.00 1100 248.50/250.50 273.50/275.50 296.00/298.00 317.00/319.00 1200 250.50/252.50 275.00/277.00 297.50/299.50 318.50/320.50 1300 249.00/251.00 273.50/275.50 295.50/297.50 316.50/318.50 1400 250.00/252.00 274.50/276.50 296.50/298.50 317.50/319.50 1500 248.50/250.50 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 316.00/318.00 1600 246.50/248.50 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 314.00/316.00 1715 244.50/246.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 311.50/313.50 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 253.50/255.50 278.00/280.00 300.50/302.50 321.50/323.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.04% 6.86% 6.72% 6.63% 6.58% 1100 7.29% 7.00% 6.84% 6.71% 6.60% 6.53% 1200 7.29% 7.05% 6.87% 6.73% 6.64% 6.58% 1300 7.24% 7.05% 6.88% 6.71% 6.60% 6.55% 1400 7.29% 7.05% 6.87% 6.70% 6.62% 6.56% 1500 7.30% 7.06% 6.88% 6.71% 6.60% 6.53% 1600 7.29% 7.05% 6.84% 6.65% 6.55% 6.49% 1715 7.22% 7.03% 6.83% 6.65% 6.54% 6.46% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 7.13% 6.98% 6.82% 6.68% 6.60% 6.54% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.45% 6.36% 6.23% 6.11% 6.02% 1100 6.55% 6.42% 6.32% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 1200 6.59% 6.45% 6.36% 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 1300 6.55% 6.42% 6.33% 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 1400 6.58% 6.44% 6.35% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 1500 6.55% 6.41% 6.32% 6.19% 6.08% 6.00% 1600 6.50% 6.37% 6.27% 6.15% 6.04% 5.96% 1715 6.47% 6.33% 6.25% 6.12% 6.02% 5.94% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 6.58% 6.44% 6.36% 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.0100/53.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com