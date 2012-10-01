Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.45/06.25 03.25/03.75 02.20/02.50 07.56% 07.51% 07.63% (Sep 27) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.50/30.50 57.50/59.50 86.00/88.00 112.50/114.50 1100 29.00/30.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 114.50/116.50 1200 28.50/30.50 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 114.00/116.00 1300 28.00/30.00 57.50/59.50 86.50/88.50 113.50/115.50 1400 28.00/30.00 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 113.50/115.50 1500 29.00/29.75 58.75/59.75 87.50/89.00 114.50/116.00 1600 29.00/30.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 115.50/117.50 1715 29.00/30.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 115.50/117.50 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 30.50/32.50 60.50/62.50 89.50/91.50 117.00/119.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 191.50/193.50 215.50/217.50 1100 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 219.00/221.00 1200 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 193.50/195.50 217.50/219.50 1300 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 193.00/195.00 217.00/219.00 1400 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 1500 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 194.50/196.50 218.50/220.50 1600 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 221.50/223.50 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 197.50/199.50 222.00/224.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.50/239.50 261.50/263.50 283.50/285.50 304.00/306.00 1100 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 307.50/309.50 1200 239.50/241.50 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 306.50/308.50 1300 239.00/241.00 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 306.00/308.00 1400 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 308.00/310.00 1500 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 308.00/310.00 1600 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 311.00/313.00 1715 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 244.50/246.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 311.50/313.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 6.96% 6.75% 6.54% 6.43% 6.38% 1100 7.28% 7.07% 6.82% 6.65% 6.54% 6.48% 1200 7.24% 7.07% 6.82% 6.62% 6.50% 6.44% 1300 7.12% 6.97% 6.79% 6.59% 6.48% 6.42% 1400 7.14% 7.02% 6.79% 6.60% 6.50% 6.45% 1500 7.23% 7.06% 6.86% 6.65% 6.54% 6.49% 1600 7.29% 7.12% 6.89% 6.69% 6.58% 6.53% 1715 7.28% 7.11% 6.88% 6.68% 6.57% 6.52% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 7.22% 7.03% 6.83% 6.65% 6.54% 6.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.37% 6.25% 6.15% 6.03% 5.95% 5.87% 1100 6.48% 6.34% 6.24% 6.10% 6.01% 5.92% 1200 6.43% 6.30% 6.20% 6.07% 5.99% 5.91% 1300 6.42% 6.29% 6.19% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 1400 6.45% 6.33% 6.24% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1500 6.48% 6.34% 6.25% 6.12% 6.03% 5.95% 1600 6.54% 6.40% 6.30% 6.16% 6.07% 5.98% 1715 6.51% 6.39% 6.29% 6.15% 6.06% 5.97% (C1osing Sep 27) 1715 6.47% 6.33% 6.25% 6.12% 6.02% 5.94% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.8500/52.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com