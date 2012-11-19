Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.63% 06.63% 06.63% (Nov 16) 1000 03.40/03.90 02.40/02.70 01.00/01.20 05.64% 05.31% 06.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.25/10.25 40.50/42.50 68.25/70.25 90.75/92.75 1100 09.25/10.25 41.00/42.50 68.75/70.75 91.75/93.75 1200 09.00/10.00 40.50/42.50 68.25/70.25 91.00/93.00 1300 09.00/10.00 40.50/42.50 68.25/70.25 91.00/93.00 1400 09.00/10.00 40.75/42.75 68.75/70.75 91.50/93.50 1500 09.00/10.00 41.00/42.50 68.50/70.50 91.50/93.50 1600 09.00/10.00 40.75/42.75 68.75/70.75 91.50/93.50 1715 09.00/10.00 40.50/42.50 68.50/70.50 91.25/93.25 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 09.50/11.00 40.75/42.75 68.50/70.50 91.00/93.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.00/116.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1100 115.00/117.00 145.00/147.00 169.00/171.00 191.00/193.00 1200 114.00/116.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1300 114.00/116.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1400 114.50/116.50 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 1500 114.50/116.50 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 1600 115.00/117.00 145.00/147.00 169.00/171.00 191.00/193.00 1715 114.75/116.75 144.75/146.75 168.75/170.75 191.00/193.00 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 114.00/116.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 1100 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1200 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1300 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1400 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 1500 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1600 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1715 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.54% 6.20% 6.03% 6.01% 5.90% 1100 6.95% 6.59% 6.27% 6.09% 6.05% 5.95% 1200 6.90% 6.55% 6.23% 6.04% 6.02% 5.92% 1300 6.90% 6.55% 6.23% 6.05% 6.02% 5.92% 1400 6.93% 6.59% 6.26% 6.07% 6.03% 5.93% 1500 6.93% 6.57% 6.26% 6.07% 6.03% 5.93% 1600 6.92% 6.59% 6.25% 6.08% 6.05% 5.94% 1715 6.89% 6.56% 6.24% 6.07% 6.04% 5.93% (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 6.74% 6.45% 6.15% 5.98% 5.94% 5.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.81% 5.71% 5.63% 5.58% 5.49% 5.42% 1100 5.84% 5.73% 5.65% 5.59% 5.51% 5.44% 1200 5.81% 5.71% 5.63% 5.57% 5.49% 5.43% 1300 5.81% 5.71% 5.63% 5.58% 5.49% 5.43% 1400 5.82% 5.71% 5.64% 5.58% 5.50% 5.44% 1500 5.82% 5.72% 5.65% 5.59% 5.51% 5.44% 1600 5.83% 5.73% 5.66% 5.60% 5.51% 5.45% 1715 5.83% 5.72% 5.65% 5.59% 5.50% 5.44% (C1osing Nov 16) 1715 5.75% 5.64% 5.56% 5.51% 5.43% 5.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.0600/55.0700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com