Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 02.00/02.40 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Nov 19) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.63% 06.63% 06.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 38.75/40.75 67.00/69.00 90.00/92.00 1100 06.50/08.50 38.00/40.00 66.50/68.50 89.50/91.50 1200 06.50/08.50 38.25/40.25 66.50/68.50 89.50/91.50 1300 07.25/07.75 38.50/39.50 66.50/67.50 89.25/90.25 1400 06.75/07.75 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 89.00/91.00 1500 07.00/07.50 38.50/39.50 66.75/67.75 89.75/90.75 1600 06.75/07.75 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 89.00/91.00 1715 06.75/08.25 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 89.00/91.00 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 09.00/10.00 40.50/42.50 68.50/70.50 91.25/93.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.50/115.50 144.00/146.00 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 1100 113.00/115.00 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1200 113.00/115.00 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1300 112.50/114.00 143.00/144.50 167.50/169.00 190.00/191.50 1400 112.50/114.50 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 1500 113.25/114.75 144.00/145.50 168.00/169.50 190.50/192.00 1600 112.50/114.50 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 1715 112.50/114.50 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 114.75/116.75 144.75/146.75 168.75/170.75 191.00/193.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 1100 215.50/217.50 239.00/241.00 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1200 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1300 215.00/216.50 238.00/239.50 260.00/261.50 283.00/284.50 1400 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1500 215.50/217.00 238.50/240.00 260.50/262.00 284.00/285.50 1600 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 1715 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.62% 6.27% 6.11% 6.10% 6.00% 1100 6.84% 6.56% 6.23% 6.08% 6.08% 5.98% 1200 6.88% 6.56% 6.23% 6.08% 6.08% 5.98% 1300 6.83% 6.51% 6.17% 6.03% 6.04% 5.94% 1400 6.81% 6.50% 6.18% 6.03% 6.04% 5.94% 1500 6.81% 6.52% 6.19% 6.06% 6.07% 5.95% 1600 6.80% 6.49% 6.17% 6.03% 6.04% 5.94% 1715 6.81% 6.49% 6.17% 6.03% 6.03% 5.93% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 6.89% 6.56% 6.24% 6.07% 6.04% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.90% 5.80% 5.72% 5.67% 5.57% 5.50% 1100 5.88% 5.78% 5.71% 5.65% 5.56% 5.49% 1200 5.88% 5.78% 5.70% 5.65% 5.56% 5.49% 1300 5.85% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.53% 5.47% 1400 5.85% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.53% 5.47% 1500 5.85% 5.76% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% 1600 5.84% 5.75% 5.67% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% 1715 5.84% 5.75% 5.67% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% (C1osing Nov 19) 1715 5.83% 5.72% 5.65% 5.59% 5.50% 5.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1000/55.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com