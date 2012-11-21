Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 02.00/02.50 N/A 06.60% 06.60% N/A (Nov 20) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.20 02.00/02.40 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.25/08.25 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 88.00/90.00 1100 06.25/08.25 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 87.50/89.50 1200 06.75/07.75 37.50/39.50 65.00/67.00 88.00/90.00 1300 06.25/08.25 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 87.00/89.00 1400 06.25/07.75 36.75/38.75 64.50/66.50 87.25/89.25 1500 06.75/07.25 37.50/38.50 65.50/66.50 88.50/89.50 1600 06.25/07.75 37.00/39.00 65.00/67.00 88.00/90.00 1715 06.50/07.50 37.25/39.25 65.50/67.50 88.50/90.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 06.75/08.25 38.00/40.00 66.00/68.00 89.00/91.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.00/113.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 1100 110.50/112.50 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 186.50/188.50 1200 111.00/113.00 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 187.00/189.00 1300 110.00/112.00 140.00/142.00 164.00/166.00 186.00/188.00 1400 110.50/112.50 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 186.50/188.50 1500 112.00/113.50 143.00/144.50 167.50/169.00 190.00/191.50 1600 111.50/113.50 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00 1715 112.00/114.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 112.50/114.50 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 1100 211.00/213.00 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1200 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 1300 211.00/213.00 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50 1400 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 1500 215.00/216.50 238.00/239.50 260.00/261.50 283.50/285.00 1600 214.00/216.00 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 1715 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.36% 6.08% 5.93% 5.93% 5.84% 1100 6.62% 6.36% 6.05% 5.90% 5.91% 5.81% 1200 6.70% 6.38% 6.08% 5.93% 5.94% 5.83% 1300 6.62% 6.32% 6.01% 5.88% 5.89% 5.80% 1400 6.57% 6.33% 6.04% 5.91% 5.92% 5.82% 1500 6.62% 6.38% 6.10% 5.98% 6.02% 5.92% 1600 6.62% 6.38% 6.09% 5.96% 5.98% 5.89% 1715 6.66% 6.43% 6.13% 6.00% 6.01% 5.92% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 6.81% 6.49% 6.17% 6.03% 6.03% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.74% 5.65% 5.58% 5.52% 5.44% 5.38% 1100 5.72% 5.62% 5.56% 5.52% 5.43% 5.37% 1200 5.74% 5.65% 5.58% 5.53% 5.44% 5.38% 1300 5.70% 5.62% 5.56% 5.51% 5.42% 5.36% 1400 5.73% 5.64% 5.58% 5.54% 5.45% 5.39% 1500 5.83% 5.74% 5.66% 5.61% 5.53% 5.46% 1600 5.80% 5.71% 5.64% 5.59% 5.51% 5.45% 1715 5.82% 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.52% 5.46% (C1osing Nov 20) 1715 5.84% 5.75% 5.67% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1100/55.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com