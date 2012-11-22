Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 03.15/03.45 N/A N/A 06.95% (Nov 21) 1000 02.00/02.50 02.00/02.50 N/A 06.60% 06.60% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 34.50/36.50 63.00/65.00 86.00/88.00 1100 04.00/04.75 35.00/36.50 63.50/65.00 86.50/88.50 1200 03.75/04.75 34.50/36.00 62.50/64.50 85.50/87.50 1300 03.75/04.75 34.50/36.00 62.50/64.50 85.50/87.50 1400 04.00/05.00 35.00/37.00 63.00/65.00 86.00/88.00 1500 03.50/04.50 34.50/36.50 62.50/64.50 85.50/87.50 1600 03.50/04.50 34.00/36.00 62.25/64.25 85.50/87.50 1715 03.75/04.25 34.50/35.50 63.00/64.00 86.25/87.75 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 06.50/07.50 37.25/39.25 65.50/67.50 88.50/90.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 1100 110.00/112.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 1200 109.50/111.50 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 1300 109.50/111.50 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 188.50/190.50 1400 110.00/112.00 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 1500 109.50/111.50 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 1600 109.50/111.50 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 1715 110.00/111.50 141.00/142.50 165.50/167.00 188.00/189.50 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 112.00/114.00 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.50/215.50 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 1100 213.50/215.50 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 1200 213.00/215.00 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 1300 214.00/216.00 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 1400 213.50/215.50 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 283.50/285.50 1500 213.50/215.50 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 1600 213.00/215.00 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 1715 213.50/215.00 237.00/238.50 259.00/260.50 283.00/284.50 (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.44% 6.14% 6.03% 6.06% 5.94% 1100 6.77% 6.46% 6.17% 6.03% 6.06% 5.94% 1200 6.66% 6.38% 6.10% 5.99% 6.03% 5.93% 1300 6.67% 6.38% 6.10% 6.00% 6.05% 5.95% 1400 6.82% 6.43% 6.14% 6.02% 6.06% 5.93% 1500 6.71% 6.38% 6.10% 6.00% 6.03% 5.93% 1600 6.61% 6.35% 6.09% 5.99% 6.03% 5.92% 1715 6.61% 6.37% 6.13% 6.01% 6.04% 5.92% (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 6.66% 6.43% 6.13% 6.00% 6.01% 5.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 5.65% 5.56% 5.50% 1100 5.85% 5.76% 5.69% 5.64% 5.55% 5.50% 1200 5.83% 5.74% 5.67% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% 1300 5.86% 5.77% 5.70% 5.65% 5.56% 5.51% 1400 5.85% 5.76% 5.69% 5.65% 5.56% 5.50% 1500 5.85% 5.76% 5.69% 5.64% 5.55% 5.50% 1600 5.83% 5.74% 5.67% 5.62% 5.53% 5.48% 1715 5.84% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.49% (C1osing Nov 21) 1715 5.82% 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.52% 5.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.2100/55.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com