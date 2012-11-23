Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.11/04.23 03.08/03.14 01.03/01.09 06.78% 06.77% 06.80% (Nov 22) 1000 N/A N/A 03.15/03.45 N/A N/A 06.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.75/03.25 33.00/34.00 61.50/62.50 84.50/85.50 1100 02.75/03.75 33.00/35.00 62.00/64.00 85.00/87.00 1200 02.25/03.75 33.00/35.00 61.50/63.50 85.00/87.00 1300 02.50/03.50 33.50/34.50 62.50/63.50 86.00/87.00 1400 02.50/04.00 33.00/35.00 61.50/63.50 85.00/87.00 1500 03.00/04.50 33.00/35.00 62.00/64.00 85.00/87.00 1600 02.50/03.50 33.00/34.00 61.50/63.00 84.50/86.50 1715 02.90/03.15 33.50/34.50 62.00/63.00 85.25/86.25 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 03.75/04.25 34.50/35.50 63.00/64.00 86.25/87.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.50/110.00 139.00/140.50 163.50/165.00 186.00/187.50 1100 109.00/111.00 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 1200 109.00/111.00 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.00/190.00 1300 109.50/111.50 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 187.00/189.00 1400 109.00/111.00 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 1500 109.00/111.00 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 186.00/188.00 1600 108.50/110.50 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 1715 109.25/111.25 139.75/141.75 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 110.00/111.50 141.00/142.50 165.50/167.00 188.00/189.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/212.50 234.50/236.00 256.50/258.00 280.50/282.00 1100 213.00/215.00 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 1200 213.50/215.50 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 1300 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 281.50/283.50 1400 211.50/213.50 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 1500 211.00/213.00 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 1600 211.00/213.00 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1715 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 213.50/215.00 237.00/238.50 259.00/260.50 283.00/284.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.31% 6.04% 5.96% 5.99% 5.87% 1100 6.60% 6.40% 6.11% 6.00% 6.04% 5.91% 1200 6.59% 6.35% 6.10% 6.00% 6.04% 5.93% 1300 6.59% 6.40% 6.14% 6.02% 6.04% 5.91% 1400 6.59% 6.34% 6.09% 5.99% 6.01% 5.88% 1500 6.60% 6.39% 6.09% 5.98% 5.98% 5.88% 1600 6.48% 6.31% 6.06% 5.95% 5.98% 5.86% 1715 6.57% 6.33% 6.07% 5.99% 6.01% 5.87% (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 6.61% 6.37% 6.13% 6.01% 6.04% 5.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.79% 5.69% 5.63% 5.58% 5.50% 5.45% 1100 5.84% 5.74% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% 1200 5.85% 5.76% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% 1300 5.82% 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.52% 5.46% 1400 5.80% 5.69% 5.64% 5.59% 5.50% 5.45% 1500 5.78% 5.68% 5.63% 5.58% 5.50% 5.44% 1600 5.78% 5.68% 5.61% 5.56% 5.48% 5.43% 1715 5.79% 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.48% 5.43% (C1osing Nov 22) 1715 5.84% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.5350/55.5450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com