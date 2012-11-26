Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.11/03.18 01.03/01.06 02.08/02.12 06.82% 06.78% 06.84% (Nov 23) 1000 04.11/04.23 03.08/03.14 01.03/01.09 06.78% 06.77% 06.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.90/01.15 31.50/32.50 60.25/61.25 83.75/84.75 1100 00.75/01.75 31.50/33.50 60.00/62.00 83.50/85.50 1200 00.75/01.50 31.50/32.50 60.00/61.50 83.50/85.50 1300 00.50/02.00 31.25/33.25 60.00/62.00 83.75/85.75 1400 00.25/01.75 31.25/33.25 60.00/62.00 83.50/85.50 1500 00.50/02.00 31.25/33.25 60.00/62.00 83.50/85.50 1600 00.75/02.25 31.50/33.50 60.00/62.00 83.50/85.50 1715 01.00/01.50 31.75/32.75 60.50/62.00 84.25/86.25 (C1osing Nov 23) 1715 02.90/03.15 33.50/34.50 62.00/63.00 85.25/86.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.75/109.75 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.75/187.75 1100 107.50/109.50 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1200 107.50/109.50 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1300 108.00/110.00 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 1400 107.50/109.50 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1500 107.50/109.50 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1600 107.50/109.50 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1715 108.50/110.50 140.00/142.50 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 (C1osing Nov 23) 1715 109.25/111.25 139.75/141.75 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 1100 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 1200 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 1300 211.50/213.50 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 1400 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1500 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 1600 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 1715 213.00/215.00 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 (C1osing Nov 23) 1715 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.58% 6.35% 6.09% 6.01% 6.04% 5.90% 1100 6.66% 6.36% 6.09% 5.98% 6.02% 5.89% 1200 6.56% 6.33% 6.09% 5.98% 6.02% 5.88% 1300 6.61% 6.36% 6.11% 6.01% 6.04% 5.91% 1400 6.61% 6.36% 6.09% 5.98% 6.01% 5.88% 1500 6.60% 6.35% 6.08% 5.97% 6.01% 5.88% 1600 6.64% 6.34% 6.07% 5.96% 6.00% 5.86% 1715 6.60% 6.37% 6.14% 6.03% 6.07% 5.93% (C1osing Nov 23) 1715 6.57% 6.33% 6.07% 5.99% 6.01% 5.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.82% 5.73% 5.66% 5.61% 5.42% 5.46% 1100 5.80% 5.70% 5.64% 5.59% 5.50% 5.44% 1200 5.79% 5.70% 5.64% 5.59% 5.50% 5.44% 1300 5.82% 5.72% 5.66% 5.61% 5.51% 5.46% 1400 5.79% 5.69% 5.62% 5.58% 5.49% 5.43% 1500 5.79% 5.69% 5.63% 5.58% 5.49% 5.44% 1600 5.78% 5.68% 5.62% 5.57% 5.48% 5.42% 1715 5.85% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% (C1osing Nov 23) 1715 5.79% 5.68% 5.61% 5.57% 5.48% 5.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.7300/55.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com