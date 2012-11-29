Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.70/03.60 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 05.91% 05.91% 05.91% (Nov 26) 1000 03.11/03.18 01.03/01.06 02.08/02.12 06.82% 06.78% 06.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 59.50/61.50 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 1100 30.00/32.00 59.00/61.00 82.75/84.75 107.00/109.00 1200 30.00/31.50 59.00/61.00 83.00/85.00 107.50/109.50 1300 30.75/31.50 59.75/60.75 83.75/84.75 108.25/109.75 1400 30.00/32.00 59.50/61.50 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 1500 30.00/32.00 59.50/61.50 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 1600 29.50/31.50 59.50/61.50 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 1715 30.50/31.50 60.00/61.00 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 31.75/32.75 60.50/62.00 84.25/86.25 108.50/110.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1100 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1200 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1300 139.25/140.75 164.75/166.25 188.50/190.00 214.00/215.50 1400 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1500 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 1600 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 213.00/215.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 1100 235.50/237.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 1200 235.50/237.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 1300 237.50/239.00 260.00/261.50 284.50/286.00 306.00/307.50 1400 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 1500 238.50/240.50 261.00/263.00 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 1600 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1715 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 283.00/285.00 01.00/01.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.40% 6.16% 6.06% 6.11% 5.97% 1100 6.55% 6.34% 6.09% 5.99% 6.05% 5.92% 1200 6.50% 6.34% 6.11% 6.02% 6.07% 5.92% 1300 6.59% 6.38% 6.14% 6.06% 6.09% 5.97% 1400 6.55% 6.40% 6.15% 6.05% 6.10% 5.96% 1500 6.56% 6.40% 6.16% 6.06% 6.12% 5.98% 1600 6.47% 6.42% 6.17% 6.07% 6.14% 6.00% 1715 6.58% 6.42% 6.18% 6.08% 6.15% 6.00% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 6.60% 6.37% 6.14% 6.03% 6.07% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.89% 5.79% 5.72% 5.68% 5.58% 5.53% 1100 5.85% 5.74% 5.67% 5.63% 5.54% 5.49% 1200 5.85% 5.74% 5.68% 5.64% 5.54% 5.50% 1300 5.92% 5.80% 5.73% 5.69% 5.59% 5.53% 1400 5.88% 5.79% 5.71% 5.67% 5.58% 5.53% 1500 5.92% 5.82% 5.75% 5.71% 5.61% 5.56% 1600 5.93% 5.83% 5.76% 5.71% 5.61% 5.56% 1715 5.94% 5.84% 5.76% 5.72% 5.63% 5.58% (C1osing Nov 26) 1715 5.85% 5.75% 5.68% 5.63% 5.54% 5.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4500/55.4600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com