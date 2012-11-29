Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.70 00.90/01.20 02.50/03.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.49% (Nov 27) 1000 02.70/03.60 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 05.91% 05.91% 05.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/29.00 57.00/59.00 81.50/83.50 106.50/108.50 1100 28.00/28.50 58.00/59.00 82.00/83.00 107.00/108.50 1200 28.00/29.00 58.00/59.50 82.50/84.00 107.50/109.50 1300 27.50/29.00 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 1400 27.00/29.00 57.75/59.75 82.25/84.25 107.50/109.50 1500 27.75/29.25 58.00/60.00 82.75/84.75 108.00/110.00 1600 27.00/29.00 57.75/59.75 82.25/84.25 107.50/109.50 1715 27.50/29.00 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 30.50/31.50 60.00/61.00 83.50/85.50 108.00/110.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 187.00/189.00 213.00/215.00 1100 139.00/140.50 164.50/166.00 188.00/189.50 214.00/215.50 1200 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 1300 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1400 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 1500 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1600 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 1715 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 214.50/216.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1100 238.00/239.50 261.00/262.50 286.00/287.50 308.00/309.50 1200 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 309.00/311.00 1300 237.50/239.50 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 1400 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 309.00/311.00 1500 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 309.00/311.00 1600 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 309.00/311.00 1715 237.50/239.50 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.43% 6.23% 6.17% 6.19% 6.05% 1100 6.64% 6.49% 6.24% 6.19% 6.21% 6.08% 1200 6.71% 6.54% 6.31% 6.25% 6.28% 6.12% 1300 6.65% 6.51% 6.29% 6.22% 6.24% 6.09% 1400 6.63% 6.56% 6.33% 6.28% 6.30% 6.15% 1500 6.75% 6.61% 6.39% 6.32% 6.34% 6.18% 1600 6.65% 6.58% 6.36% 6.30% 6.32% 6.17% 1715 6.69% 6.55% 6.33% 6.26% 6.28% 6.13% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 6.58% 6.42% 6.18% 6.08% 6.15% 6.00% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.86% 5.80% 5.75% 5.67% 5.61% 1100 6.00% 5.89% 5.83% 5.78% 5.69% 5.63% 1200 6.04% 5.93% 5.86% 5.82% 5.73% 5.67% 1300 6.00% 5.90% 5.84% 5.80% 5.71% 5.65% 1400 6.06% 5.95% 5.88% 5.84% 5.75% 5.69% 1500 6.09% 5.98% 5.91% 5.85% 5.76% 5.70% 1600 6.08% 5.97% 5.90% 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 1715 6.04% 5.94% 5.87% 5.83% 5.74% 5.68% (C1osing Nov 27) 1715 5.94% 5.84% 5.76% 5.72% 5.63% 5.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8400/54.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com