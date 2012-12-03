Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.70 02.50/03.50 00.95/01.25 05.86% 05.58% 06.36% (Nov 29) 1000 03.60/04.70 00.90/01.20 02.50/03.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.25/27.75 57.25/58.25 81.75/82.75 106.75/108.25 1100 26.75/28.75 56.50/58.50 81.00/83.00 106.00/108.00 1200 27.25/29.25 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 1300 27.25/29.25 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 1400 26.50/28.50 56.75/58.75 81.50/83.50 106.50/108.50 1500 27.25/29.25 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 1600 27.25/29.25 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 1715 27.25/28.25 57.50/58.50 82.50/83.50 108.00/109.00 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 27.50/29.00 57.50/59.50 82.00/84.00 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.75/140.25 163.50/165.00 187.00/188.50 212.50/214.00 1100 138.00/140.00 163.00/165.00 186.50/188.50 212.00/214.00 1200 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1300 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1400 138.50/140.50 164.00/166.00 187.00/189.00 213.00/215.00 1500 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1600 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 1715 140.25/142.25 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 215.50/217.50 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 213.50/215.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.00/237.50 259.00/260.50 284.00/285.50 306.00/307.50 1100 236.00/238.00 259.00/261.00 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 1200 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1300 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1400 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1500 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1600 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 307.00/309.00 1715 239.50/241.50 262.50/264.50 287.50/289.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 237.50/239.50 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 308.00/310.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.61% 6.39% 6.32% 6.31% 6.17% 1100 6.81% 6.57% 6.35% 6.28% 6.28% 6.14% 1200 6.94% 6.69% 6.44% 6.35% 6.34% 6.19% 1300 6.94% 6.69% 6.44% 6.35% 6.33% 6.19% 1400 6.78% 6.62% 6.40% 6.32% 6.32% 6.19% 1500 6.95% 6.70% 6.45% 6.36% 6.35% 6.20% 1600 6.95% 6.70% 6.45% 6.36% 6.35% 6.20% 1715 6.87% 6.68% 6.48% 6.42% 6.42% 6.28% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 6.69% 6.55% 6.33% 6.26% 6.28% 6.13% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.07% 5.96% 5.89% 5.83% 5.75% 5.69% 1100 6.05% 5.94% 5.88% 5.83% 5.74% 5.68% 1200 6.10% 5.99% 5.92% 5.86% 5.78% 5.71% 1300 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 5.86% 5.77% 5.71% 1400 6.08% 5.98% 5.91% 5.86% 5.78% 5.71% 1500 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.87% 5.78% 5.72% 1600 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.87% 5.78% 5.72% 1715 6.19% 6.08% 6.00% 5.94% 5.85% 5.79% (C1osing Nov 29) 1715 6.04% 5.94% 5.87% 5.83% 5.74% 5.68% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2600/54.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com