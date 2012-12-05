Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.32% 06.32% 06.32% (Dec 3) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.38% 06.38% 06.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 56.25/58.25 82.00/84.00 108.50/110.50 1100 25.50/27.00 57.00/59.00 82.75/84.75 109.00/111.00 1200 25.00/27.00 57.00/59.00 83.00/85.00 109.50/111.50 1300 25.00/27.00 57.00/59.00 82.50/84.50 109.00/111.00 1400 26.00/27.00 57.50/59.00 83.50/85.50 110.00/112.00 1500 25.75/26.75 57.25/58.25 82.75/84.75 109.00/111.00 1600 25.50/27.50 57.25/59.25 83.00/85.00 109.50/111.50 1715 25.00/26.50 56.50/58.50 82.50/84.50 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 26.50/28.50 58.00/60.00 83.50/85.50 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 218.00/220.00 1100 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 219.00/221.00 1200 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 1300 143.00/145.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.00/222.00 1400 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.00/222.00 1500 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1600 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1715 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 194.50/196.50 221.00/223.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 291.50/293.50 314.00/316.00 1100 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 292.00/294.00 314.50/316.50 1200 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.00/295.00 315.50/317.50 1300 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1400 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.00/295.00 315.50/317.50 1500 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1600 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.00/295.00 315.50/317.50 (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.87% 6.73% 6.55% 6.51% 6.50% 6.34% 1100 6.95% 6.82% 6.61% 6.55% 6.54% 6.38% 1200 6.90% 6.81% 6.62% 6.57% 6.56% 6.39% 1300 6.91% 6.81% 6.59% 6.56% 6.57% 6.42% 1400 7.02% 6.87% 6.68% 6.63% 6.61% 6.44% 1500 6.96% 6.81% 6.63% 6.59% 6.61% 6.44% 1600 7.03% 6.87% 6.66% 6.62% 6.62% 6.45% 1715 6.87% 6.79% 6.61% 6.58% 6.59% 6.42% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 6.99% 6.83% 6.61% 6.56% 6.56% 6.42% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.98% 5.90% 5.83% 1100 6.27% 6.15% 6.07% 6.00% 5.91% 5.84% 1200 6.28% 6.17% 6.08% 6.01% 5.92% 5.85% 1300 6.30% 6.18% 6.09% 6.02% 5.94% 5.87% 1400 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.04% 5.95% 5.87% 1500 6.32% 6.21% 6.12% 6.05% 5.96% 5.89% 1600 6.33% 6.22% 6.13% 6.06% 5.97% 5.90% 1715 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.04% 5.95% 5.88% (C1osing Dec 3) 1715 6.32% 6.20% 6.11% 6.04% 5.96% 5.88% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.6750/54.6850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com