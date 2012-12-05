Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Dec 4) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.32% 06.32% 06.32% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/26.25 56.50/58.50 82.75/84.75 109.50/111.50 1100 24.50/26.00 56.50/58.50 82.50/84.50 109.00/111.00 1200 24.00/26.00 56.00/58.00 82.25/84.25 109.00/111.00 1300 24.75/25.75 56.50/58.00 82.00/84.00 109.00/111.00 1400 24.00/26.00 56.25/58.25 82.50/84.50 109.50/111.50 1500 24.00/26.00 56.25/58.25 82.50/84.50 109.50/111.50 1600 24.00/26.00 56.25/58.25 82.25/84.25 109.00/111.00 1715 24.75/25.75 56.50/57.50 82.00/84.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 25.00/26.50 56.50/58.50 82.50/84.50 109.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 221.00/223.00 1100 143.00/145.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1200 143.00/145.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1300 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 221.00/223.00 1400 144.00/146.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 221.50/223.50 1500 144.00/146.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 221.50/223.50 1600 143.00/145.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1715 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 221.00/223.00 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 295.00/297.00 317.50/319.50 1100 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1200 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1300 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1400 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1500 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1600 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1715 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 295.00/297.00 317.50/319.50 (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.00/295.00 315.50/317.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.92% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.51% 1100 7.02% 6.90% 6.69% 6.65% 6.64% 6.48% 1200 6.96% 6.86% 6.69% 6.66% 6.65% 6.49% 1300 7.02% 6.88% 6.68% 6.67% 6.67% 6.51% 1400 6.97% 6.89% 6.72% 6.70% 6.70% 6.53% 1500 6.97% 6.89% 6.71% 6.69% 6.69% 6.53% 1600 6.97% 6.88% 6.69% 6.66% 6.65% 6.49% 1715 7.00% 6.85% 6.67% 6.66% 6.67% 6.51% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 6.87% 6.79% 6.61% 6.58% 6.59% 6.42% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.39% 6.28% 6.19% 6.12% 6.03% 5.94% 1100 6.36% 6.25% 6.16% 6.09% 6.01% 5.92% 1200 6.37% 6.26% 6.17% 6.10% 6.01% 5.93% 1300 6.39% 6.27% 6.17% 6.11% 6.02% 5.93% 1400 6.40% 6.29% 6.19% 6.13% 6.04% 5.95% 1500 6.40% 6.29% 6.19% 6.12% 6.03% 5.95% 1600 6.37% 6.26% 6.17% 6.10% 6.01% 5.93% 1715 6.38% 6.27% 6.18% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% (C1osing Dec 4) 1715 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.04% 5.95% 5.88% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5400/54.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com