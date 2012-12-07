Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.25/03.75 07.11% 06.69% 07.25% (Dec 5) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.75/22.75 53.50/55.00 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1100 21.00/23.00 52.50/54.50 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1200 21.25/22.25 53.75/54.75 79.75/80.75 106.50/108.50 1300 21.00/23.00 53.00/55.00 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 1400 21.75/22.75 53.50/55.00 80.00/82.00 107.00/109.00 1500 21.00/23.00 53.00/55.00 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 1600 22.00/23.00 54.00/56.00 80.50/82.50 107.00/109.00 1715 21.00/23.00 53.00/55.00 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 24.75/25.75 56.50/57.50 82.00/84.00 109.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1100 140.50/142.50 167.00/169.00 191.50/193.50 218.50/220.50 1200 141.00/143.00 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 1300 141.00/143.00 168.00/170.00 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 1400 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 1500 141.00/143.00 168.00/170.00 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 1600 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 1715 140.50/142.50 167.50/169.50 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 221.00/223.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1100 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1200 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1300 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1400 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 294.00/296.00 316.50/318.50 1500 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 1600 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 294.50/296.50 317.00/319.00 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 295.00/297.00 317.50/319.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.84% 6.66% 6.67% 6.66% 6.51% 1100 6.94% 6.79% 6.66% 6.67% 6.65% 6.50% 1200 6.97% 6.86% 6.70% 6.71% 6.70% 6.56% 1300 6.99% 6.86% 6.71% 6.71% 6.69% 6.55% 1400 7.05% 6.90% 6.76% 6.75% 6.72% 6.57% 1500 7.01% 6.87% 6.73% 6.73% 6.71% 6.56% 1600 7.19% 7.01% 6.82% 6.79% 6.76% 6.62% 1715 7.03% 6.87% 6.71% 6.72% 6.71% 6.57% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 7.00% 6.85% 6.67% 6.66% 6.67% 6.51% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.39% 6.26% 6.19% 6.11% 6.01% 5.94% 1100 6.39% 6.26% 6.18% 6.11% 6.01% 5.94% 1200 6.43% 6.30% 6.22% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% 1300 6.43% 6.30% 6.22% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 1400 6.45% 6.32% 6.24% 6.16% 6.06% 5.98% 1500 6.45% 6.32% 6.24% 6.16% 6.06% 5.98% 1600 6.51% 6.38% 6.29% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 1715 6.47% 6.34% 6.26% 6.17% 6.08% 6.00% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 6.38% 6.27% 6.18% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1350/54.1450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com