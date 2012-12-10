Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.20 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% (Dec 6) 1000 04.25/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.25/03.75 07.11% 06.69% 07.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 51.75/53.75 77.75/79.75 104.50/106.50 1100 20.75/21.75 52.25/53.75 78.25/79.75 105.00/107.00 1200 20.25/21.75 51.75/53.75 77.75/79.75 104.50/106.50 1300 20.00/22.00 51.75/53.75 77.75/79.75 104.50/106.50 1400 20.25/22.25 52.00/54.00 78.00/80.00 104.50/106.50 1500 20.75/21.75 52.25/54.25 78.25/80.25 104.75/106.75 1600 20.00/22.00 51.75/53.75 77.75/79.75 104.50/106.50 1715 20.25/22.25 52.25/54.25 78.25/80.25 105.00/107.00 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 21.00/23.00 53.00/55.00 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 216.00/218.00 1100 139.00/141.00 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 216.50/218.50 1200 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 216.00/218.00 1300 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 216.00/218.00 1400 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.50/191.50 216.00/218.00 1500 138.75/140.75 165.25/167.25 189.25/191.25 216.25/218.25 1600 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 216.00/218.00 1715 139.00/141.00 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 140.50/142.50 167.50/169.50 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 1100 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 1200 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 1300 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1400 240.00/242.00 263.00/265.00 289.00/291.00 311.50/313.50 1500 240.25/242.25 263.25/265.25 289.25/291.25 311.75/313.75 1600 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1715 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.84% 6.68% 6.68% 6.63% 6.50% 1100 7.06% 6.86% 6.70% 6.70% 6.66% 6.53% 1200 7.01% 6.84% 6.68% 6.67% 6.63% 6.49% 1300 7.00% 6.83% 6.67% 6.66% 6.62% 6.48% 1400 7.04% 6.84% 6.66% 6.65% 6.60% 6.47% 1500 7.07% 6.88% 6.69% 6.67% 6.62% 6.48% 1600 6.98% 6.81% 6.65% 6.64% 6.60% 6.46% 1715 7.05% 6.86% 6.68% 6.67% 6.62% 6.48% (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 7.03% 6.87% 6.71% 6.72% 6.71% 6.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.26% 6.19% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1100 6.40% 6.26% 6.18% 6.10% 6.02% 5.94% 1200 6.37% 6.26% 6.18% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1300 6.36% 6.24% 6.16% 6.08% 6.00% 5.92% 1400 6.36% 6.23% 6.14% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 1500 6.37% 6.25% 6.16% 6.08% 5.99% 5.91% 1600 6.34% 6.22% 6.14% 6.07% 5.98% 5.91% 1715 6.36% 6.24% 6.15% 6.08% 5.99% 5.91% (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 6.47% 6.34% 6.26% 6.17% 6.08% 6.00% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4700/54.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com