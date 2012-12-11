Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.71% 06.71% 06.71% (Dec 7) 1000 04.00/05.20 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 51.75/53.75 77.75/79.75 104.50/106.50 1100 20.00/22.00 51.00/53.00 77.50/79.50 104.50/106.50 1200 20.50/21.50 52.25/53.75 78.25/80.25 104.75/106.75 1300 20.00/21.00 52.00/54.00 78.50/80.50 104.50/106.50 1400 20.00/22.00 52.50/54.50 78.50/80.50 105.50/107.50 1500 20.75/21.75 52.75/54.25 79.25/81.25 106.25/108.25 1600 20.00/22.00 52.50/54.50 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1715 21.00/22.00 53.00/54.50 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 20.25/22.25 52.25/54.25 78.25/80.25 105.00/107.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 1100 139.00/141.00 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 1200 139.25/141.25 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 1300 139.50/141.50 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 1400 140.00/142.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 1500 141.25/143.25 168.25/170.25 192.50/194.50 220.00/222.00 1600 141.00/143.00 168.00/170.00 192.50/194.50 219.50/221.50 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 139.00/141.00 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 1100 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 313.00/315.00 1200 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 313.00/315.00 1300 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 290.50/292.50 313.00/315.00 1400 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 291.00/293.00 313.50/315.50 1500 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 293.00/295.00 315.50/317.50 1600 243.50/245.50 266.50/268.50 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.19% 6.92% 6.73% 6.71% 6.66% 6.52% 1100 7.12% 6.86% 6.72% 6.73% 6.69% 6.54% 1200 7.21% 6.96% 6.76% 6.74% 6.69% 6.54% 1300 7.16% 6.97% 6.76% 6.74% 6.70% 6.54% 1400 7.26% 7.01% 6.80% 6.79% 6.73% 6.58% 1500 7.29% 7.04% 6.85% 6.83% 6.78% 6.63% 1600 7.25% 7.01% 6.82% 6.81% 6.76% 6.61% 1715 7.32% 7.05% 6.85% 6.83% 6.78% 6.62% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 7.05% 6.86% 6.68% 6.67% 6.62% 6.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.39% 6.27% 6.18% 6.10% 6.02% 5.94% 1100 6.41% 6.29% 6.20% 6.11% 6.03% 5.95% 1200 6.41% 6.29% 6.20% 6.11% 6.03% 5.95% 1300 6.41% 6.29% 6.19% 6.10% 6.03% 5.95% 1400 6.45% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% 5.96% 1500 6.50% 6.37% 6.27% 6.16% 6.08% 5.99% 1600 6.48% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.06% 5.97% 1715 6.49% 6.36% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 5.99% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 6.36% 6.24% 6.15% 6.08% 5.99% 5.91% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4900/54.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com