Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% (Dec 10) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.71% 06.71% 06.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.00 52.50/53.50 80.00/82.00 108.50/110.50 1100 19.25/21.25 52.25/54.25 79.25/81.25 107.00/109.00 1200 19.00/21.00 51.50/53.50 78.50/80.50 106.50/108.50 1300 19.50/20.50 52.00/53.50 79.00/81.00 107.00/109.00 1400 18.50/20.50 51.00/53.00 78.00/80.00 106.00/108.00 1500 19.00/20.00 51.00/53.00 78.00/80.00 106.00/108.00 1600 18.75/20.75 51.50/53.50 78.50/80.50 106.50/108.50 1715 19.25/20.75 51.25/53.25 78.50/80.50 106.50/108.50 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 21.00/22.00 53.00/54.50 79.50/81.50 106.50/108.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.50/146.50 172.00/174.00 196.50/198.50 224.00/226.00 1100 143.00/145.00 171.00/173.00 195.50/197.50 223.00/225.00 1200 143.00/145.00 170.50/172.50 195.00/197.00 222.50/224.50 1300 143.00/145.00 170.50/172.50 195.00/197.00 222.50/224.50 1400 142.00/144.00 169.50/171.50 194.50/196.50 221.50/223.50 1500 142.00/144.00 169.00/171.00 194.50/196.50 221.00/223.00 1600 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 194.50/196.50 222.00/224.00 1715 142.50/144.50 170.00/172.00 195.00/197.00 222.00/224.00 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 298.00/300.00 321.00/323.00 1100 247.50/249.50 271.00/273.00 297.00/299.00 320.00/322.00 1200 247.00/249.00 270.50/272.50 297.00/299.00 319.50/321.50 1300 247.00/249.00 270.50/272.50 296.50/298.50 319.00/321.00 1400 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1500 246.00/248.00 269.00/271.00 295.50/297.50 318.00/320.00 1600 246.50/248.50 270.00/272.00 296.50/298.50 319.00/321.00 1715 246.50/248.50 270.00/272.00 296.00/298.00 318.50/320.50 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.16% 7.04% 7.06% 6.99% 6.81% 1100 7.38% 7.13% 6.95% 6.97% 6.93% 6.77% 1200 7.28% 7.05% 6.91% 6.96% 6.92% 6.75% 1300 7.30% 7.08% 6.94% 6.97% 6.91% 6.74% 1400 7.17% 6.99% 6.87% 6.91% 6.87% 6.72% 1500 7.17% 6.99% 6.87% 6.91% 6.86% 6.71% 1600 7.26% 7.05% 6.91% 6.95% 6.90% 6.74% 1715 7.27% 7.04% 6.91% 6.95% 6.91% 6.75% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 7.32% 7.05% 6.85% 6.83% 6.78% 6.62% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.65% 6.52% 6.41% 6.30% 6.21% 6.12% 1100 6.61% 6.49% 6.38% 6.27% 6.18% 6.09% 1200 6.60% 6.48% 6.37% 6.27% 6.18% 6.09% 1300 6.59% 6.47% 6.36% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 1400 6.57% 6.44% 6.34% 6.24% 6.15% 6.06% 1500 6.56% 6.44% 6.34% 6.23% 6.15% 6.06% 1600 6.59% 6.47% 6.36% 6.26% 6.17% 6.08% 1715 6.60% 6.47% 6.36% 6.26% 6.17% 6.07% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 6.49% 6.36% 6.26% 6.16% 6.07% 5.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2600/54.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com