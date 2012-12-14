Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.80 01.00/01.30 02.50/03.50 05.90% 06.74% 05.62% (Dec 12) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.75/15.75 46.50/48.00 73.00/75.00 101.00/103.00 1100 14.00/16.00 46.00/48.00 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1200 14.00/16.00 46.00/48.00 73.25/75.25 102.00/104.00 1300 14.00/16.00 46.25/48.25 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1400 14.75/15.75 46.50/47.50 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1500 14.50/15.50 46.00/48.00 73.00/75.00 102.00/104.00 1600 14.50/15.50 46.50/48.50 74.00/76.00 102.50/104.50 1715 14.75/15.75 46.75/48.25 74.25/76.25 102.50/104.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 17.75/18.75 49.75/50.75 76.50/78.50 104.50/106.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 164.50/166.50 189.00/191.00 216.50/218.50 1100 137.50/139.50 165.00/167.00 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 1200 138.50/140.50 166.00/168.00 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 1300 138.00/140.00 165.50/167.50 190.50/192.50 218.00/220.00 1400 138.00/140.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 217.50/219.50 1500 138.00/140.00 165.00/167.00 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 1600 139.00/141.00 166.50/168.50 191.00/193.00 218.00/220.00 1715 138.50/140.50 166.00/168.00 191.00/193.00 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 141.00/143.00 168.50/170.50 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/243.00 264.00/266.00 290.00/292.00 312.50/314.50 1100 241.00/243.00 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 313.00/315.00 1200 242.50/244.50 266.00/268.00 292.00/294.00 314.50/316.50 1300 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 291.00/293.00 313.50/315.50 1400 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 291.00/293.00 313.50/315.50 1500 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 291.00/293.00 313.00/315.00 1600 242.50/244.50 265.50/267.50 291.50/293.50 314.00/316.00 1715 242.50/244.50 265.50/267.50 291.50/293.50 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 244.50/246.50 267.50/269.50 293.50/295.50 316.00/318.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.13% 6.89% 6.82% 6.90% 6.83% 6.68% 1100 7.07% 6.87% 6.83% 6.92% 6.85% 6.70% 1200 7.06% 6.88% 6.85% 6.96% 6.89% 6.73% 1300 7.09% 6.90% 6.86% 6.94% 6.86% 6.72% 1400 7.08% 6.89% 6.85% 6.93% 6.86% 6.70% 1500 7.04% 6.84% 6.82% 6.91% 6.83% 6.67% 1600 7.10% 6.93% 6.88% 6.96% 6.89% 6.72% 1715 7.12% 6.94% 6.88% 6.94% 6.86% 6.71% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 7.09% 6.92% 6.83% 6.91% 6.87% 6.71% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.41% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.03% 1100 6.56% 6.41% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% 1200 6.59% 6.44% 6.35% 6.25% 6.15% 6.06% 1300 6.58% 6.43% 6.33% 6.23% 6.13% 6.04% 1400 6.56% 6.42% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.04% 1500 6.53% 6.40% 6.31% 6.20% 6.10% 6.01% 1600 6.56% 6.42% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.03% 1715 6.57% 6.42% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 6.56% 6.43% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.03% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4600/54.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com