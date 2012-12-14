Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.30 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.30 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% (Dec 13) 1000 03.50/04.80 01.00/01.30 02.50/03.50 05.90% 06.74% 05.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.50 46.00/47.50 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1100 14.00/15.50 46.50/48.00 74.00/75.50 102.00/104.00 1200 13.50/15.50 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1300 14.00/15.00 46.00/48.00 73.50/75.50 102.00/104.00 1400 13.00/15.00 45.25/47.25 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1500 13.00/15.00 45.25/47.25 73.00/75.00 101.50/103.50 1600 13.50/15.00 45.25/47.25 72.50/74.50 100.50/102.50 1715 13.50/14.50 45.50/46.50 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 14.75/15.75 46.75/48.25 74.25/76.25 102.50/104.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 166.50/168.50 191.50/193.50 219.00/221.00 1100 138.50/140.50 166.50/168.50 191.50/193.50 219.00/221.00 1200 138.00/140.00 165.50/167.50 190.50/192.50 218.00/220.00 1300 138.00/140.00 166.00/168.00 191.00/193.00 217.00/219.00 1400 137.50/139.50 165.00/167.00 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 1500 137.50/139.50 165.00/167.00 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 1600 136.50/138.50 164.50/166.50 189.00/191.00 216.50/218.50 1715 136.50/138.50 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 215.00/217.00 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 138.50/140.50 166.00/168.00 191.00/193.00 218.50/220.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1100 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 292.50/294.50 315.00/317.00 1200 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 291.00/293.00 313.50/315.50 1300 242.00/244.00 264.00/266.00 291.00/293.00 314.00/316.00 1400 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1500 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1600 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 289.00/291.00 311.50/313.50 1715 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 287.50/289.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 242.50/244.50 265.50/267.50 291.50/293.50 314.00/316.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.19% 6.96% 6.90% 6.98% 6.89% 6.75% 1100 7.27% 7.00% 6.92% 6.99% 6.90% 6.76% 1200 7.23% 7.00% 6.93% 6.99% 6.88% 6.74% 1300 7.23% 6.99% 6.93% 6.99% 6.89% 6.76% 1400 7.09% 6.93% 6.89% 6.96% 6.86% 6.71% 1500 7.09% 6.93% 6.89% 6.96% 6.86% 6.71% 1600 7.09% 6.87% 6.80% 6.88% 6.81% 6.67% 1715 7.04% 6.83% 6.77% 6.88% 6.80% 6.64% (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 7.12% 6.94% 6.88% 6.94% 6.86% 6.71% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.45% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.05% 1100 6.61% 6.46% 6.36% 6.25% 6.15% 6.06% 1200 6.60% 6.45% 6.34% 6.24% 6.14% 6.05% 1300 6.58% 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.14% 6.06% 1400 6.55% 6.41% 6.30% 6.20% 6.11% 6.02% 1500 6.55% 6.40% 6.30% 6.20% 6.10% 6.02% 1600 6.52% 6.38% 6.28% 6.17% 6.07% 5.99% 1715 6.49% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 6.57% 6.42% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4800/54.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com