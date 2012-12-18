Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Dec 14) 1000 04.00/05.30 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.30 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 43.50/45.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1100 12.25/13.25 43.50/45.00 70.50/72.50 98.00/100.00 1200 11.50/13.50 43.50/45.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1300 12.00/13.00 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1400 12.25/12.75 43.75/44.75 70.75/71.75 98.50/100.00 1500 11.00/13.00 43.00/45.00 70.00/72.00 98.00/100.00 1600 12.50/13.50 43.50/45.50 70.50/72.50 98.00/100.00 1715 12.25/13.25 43.75/45.25 70.75/72.75 98.50/100.50 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 13.50/14.50 45.50/46.50 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 1100 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 1200 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 1300 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 1400 134.00/135.50 161.00/162.50 185.00/186.50 211.50/213.00 1500 134.00/136.00 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 211.00/213.00 1600 133.50/135.50 160.50/162.50 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 1715 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 136.50/138.50 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 215.00/217.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.00/237.00 257.50/259.50 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 1100 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 1200 236.00/238.00 258.50/260.50 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 1300 235.50/237.50 258.00/260.00 283.50/285.50 305.50/307.50 1400 235.50/237.00 258.00/259.50 283.50/285.00 305.50/307.00 1500 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 1600 235.00/237.00 257.50/259.50 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 1715 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 287.50/289.50 309.50/311.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.78% 6.73% 6.83% 6.72% 6.56% 1100 6.91% 6.77% 6.71% 6.81% 6.71% 6.56% 1200 6.92% 6.77% 6.72% 6.82% 6.72% 6.57% 1300 6.84% 6.74% 6.71% 6.79% 6.69% 6.54% 1400 6.87% 6.73% 6.69% 6.78% 6.68% 6.53% 1500 6.80% 6.69% 6.66% 6.77% 6.68% 6.50% 1600 6.93% 6.75% 6.68% 6.76% 6.66% 6.51% 1715 6.90% 6.76% 6.70% 6.79% 6.68% 6.51% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 7.04% 6.83% 6.77% 6.88% 6.80% 6.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.27% 6.16% 6.05% 5.96% 5.89% 1100 6.41% 6.27% 6.16% 6.05% 5.96% 5.89% 1200 6.42% 6.28% 6.17% 6.06% 5.97% 5.90% 1300 6.39% 6.25% 6.15% 6.04% 5.96% 5.88% 1400 6.37% 6.24% 6.14% 6.03% 5.95% 5.87% 1500 6.35% 6.22% 6.12% 6.01% 5.93% 5.85% 1600 6.36% 6.23% 6.13% 6.02% 5.94% 5.86% 1715 6.35% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.84% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 6.49% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8500/54.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com