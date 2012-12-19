Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Dec 17) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 42.50/44.50 69.50/71.50 97.50/99.50 1100 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1200 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1300 11.00/12.50 43.50/45.50 71.00/73.00 99.00/101.00 1400 11.50/13.00 43.50/45.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1500 11.35/12.35 43.50/45.50 71.00/73.00 99.50/101.50 1600 11.50/12.50 43.50/45.50 71.00/73.00 99.50/101.50 1715 12.00/12.50 44.00/45.00 71.50/72.50 99.50/101.00 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 12.25/13.25 43.75/45.25 70.75/72.75 98.50/100.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.50/185.50 210.50/212.50 1100 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 1200 134.50/136.50 161.50/163.50 186.00/188.00 213.50/215.50 1300 135.00/137.00 162.00/164.00 186.50/188.50 213.50/215.50 1400 135.00/137.00 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00 214.00/216.00 1500 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 187.50/189.50 215.00/217.00 1600 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 187.50/189.50 214.50/216.50 1715 136.00/137.50 163.00/164.50 187.50/189.00 214.50/216.00 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 304.00/306.00 1100 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 285.00/287.00 307.50/309.50 1200 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 1300 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 1400 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 286.50/288.50 308.50/310.50 1500 238.50/240.50 261.50/263.50 287.50/289.50 310.00/312.00 1600 238.50/240.50 261.00/263.00 287.00/289.00 309.00/311.00 1715 238.50/240.00 261.00/262.50 287.00/288.50 309.00/310.50 (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 282.50/284.50 304.50/306.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.92% 6.75% 6.70% 6.79% 6.68% 6.51% 1100 6.99% 6.83% 6.77% 6.86% 6.74% 6.58% 1200 6.98% 6.83% 6.76% 6.86% 6.74% 6.58% 1300 7.06% 6.89% 6.80% 6.89% 6.76% 6.60% 1400 7.08% 6.84% 6.76% 6.88% 6.77% 6.61% 1500 7.04% 6.87% 6.81% 6.92% 6.79% 6.62% 1600 7.06% 6.87% 6.82% 6.92% 6.79% 6.63% 1715 7.08% 6.88% 6.81% 6.92% 6.79% 6.63% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 6.90% 6.76% 6.70% 6.79% 6.68% 6.51% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.23% 6.12% 6.02% 5.93% 5.86% 1100 6.43% 6.29% 6.18% 6.08% 5.99% 5.91% 1200 6.44% 6.30% 6.19% 6.08% 5.99% 5.91% 1300 6.44% 6.31% 6.19% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 1400 6.45% 6.32% 6.21% 6.10% 6.01% 5.92% 1500 6.47% 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1600 6.46% 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 6.01% 5.93% 1715 6.46% 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 5.93% (C1osing Dec 17) 1715 6.35% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.84% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8500/54.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com