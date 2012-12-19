Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Dec 18) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.75 42.50/44.50 70.00/72.00 98.50/100.50 1100 11.00/12.00 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1200 10.50/12.50 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1300 10.75/12.25 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1400 10.50/12.50 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1500 11.00/12.00 43.50/45.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1600 10.75/12.25 43.00/45.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1715 10.75/12.25 43.25/45.25 70.75/72.75 99.50/101.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 12.00/12.50 44.00/45.00 71.50/72.50 99.50/101.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.00/137.00 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50 215.50/217.50 1100 136.00/138.00 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 216.00/218.00 1200 136.00/138.00 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 216.00/218.00 1300 135.50/137.50 163.00/165.00 188.00/190.00 215.50/217.50 1400 135.50/137.50 163.00/165.00 188.00/190.00 215.50/217.50 1500 135.50/137.50 163.00/165.00 188.00/190.00 215.50/217.50 1600 135.50/137.50 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 216.00/218.00 1715 136.00/138.00 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 216.00/218.00 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 136.00/137.50 163.00/164.50 187.50/189.00 214.50/216.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.50/241.50 262.50/264.50 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 1100 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1200 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1300 239.50/241.50 262.50/264.50 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 1400 239.50/241.50 262.50/264.50 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 1500 239.50/241.50 262.50/264.50 288.50/290.50 311.00/313.00 1600 240.00/242.00 263.00/265.00 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 1715 240.00/242.00 263.00/265.00 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 238.50/240.00 261.00/262.50 287.00/288.50 309.00/310.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 6.89% 6.84% 6.94% 6.82% 6.67% 1100 7.20% 6.95% 6.88% 6.99% 6.87% 6.71% 1200 7.20% 6.95% 6.88% 7.00% 6.87% 6.71% 1300 7.20% 6.95% 6.88% 6.98% 6.85% 6.70% 1400 7.22% 6.97% 6.90% 6.99% 6.87% 6.71% 1500 7.30% 6.99% 6.88% 6.99% 6.87% 6.72% 1600 7.22% 6.97% 6.90% 7.00% 6.89% 6.73% 1715 7.26% 7.00% 6.94% 7.03% 6.90% 6.74% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 7.08% 6.88% 6.81% 6.92% 6.79% 6.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.40% 6.28% 6.18% 6.08% 5.99% 1100 6.56% 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.10% 6.01% 1200 6.56% 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.01% 1300 6.54% 6.40% 6.29% 6.18% 6.09% 5.99% 1400 6.56% 6.42% 6.30% 6.20% 6.10% 6.01% 1500 6.57% 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.01% 1600 6.58% 6.43% 6.32% 6.22% 6.12% 6.03% 1715 6.58% 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.13% 6.03% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 6.46% 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 6.02% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5500/54.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com