Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.30/05.20 01.00/01.30 03.30/03.90 07.17% 06.67% 07.33% (Dec 19) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 40.25/42.25 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1100 07.25/08.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 1200 07.50/08.50 40.50/42.00 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 1300 08.00/09.00 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1400 07.75/09.25 40.50/42.00 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1500 07.75/08.75 40.25/41.75 68.00/70.00 96.50/98.50 1600 07.50/08.50 40.50/41.50 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 1715 07.25/08.75 40.25/41.75 67.75/69.75 96.00/98.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 10.75/12.25 43.25/45.25 70.75/72.75 99.50/101.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 161.00/163.00 186.00/188.00 214.00/216.00 1100 133.00/135.00 161.00/163.00 186.00/188.00 214.00/216.00 1200 133.00/135.00 161.00/163.00 186.00/188.00 214.00/216.00 1300 133.50/135.50 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 1400 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 185.50/187.50 213.50/215.50 1500 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 185.50/187.50 213.50/215.50 1600 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 1715 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 136.00/138.00 163.50/165.50 188.50/190.50 216.00/218.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 287.50/289.50 310.00/312.00 1100 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 287.50/289.50 310.00/312.00 1200 238.50/240.50 261.00/263.00 287.25/289.25 310.00/312.00 1300 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 285.50/287.50 307.50/309.50 1400 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 286.50/288.50 309.00/311.00 1500 237.50/239.50 260.50/262.50 286.50/288.50 309.00/311.00 1600 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 286.00/288.00 308.50/310.50 1715 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 285.50/287.50 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 240.00/242.00 263.00/265.00 289.50/291.50 312.00/314.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 6.99% 6.92% 7.02% 6.87% 6.72% 1100 7.20% 6.92% 6.87% 7.00% 6.86% 6.71% 1200 7.24% 6.93% 6.87% 7.00% 6.86% 6.71% 1300 7.31% 6.98% 6.91% 7.03% 6.85% 6.67% 1400 7.28% 6.98% 6.92% 7.02% 6.85% 6.70% 1500 7.22% 6.97% 6.91% 7.01% 6.85% 6.69% 1600 7.20% 6.92% 6.86% 7.00% 6.84% 6.68% 1715 7.20% 6.95% 6.87% 7.00% 6.84% 6.67% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 7.26% 7.00% 6.94% 7.03% 6.90% 6.74% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.42% 6.31% 6.21% 6.11% 6.02% 1100 6.56% 6.40% 6.30% 6.20% 6.10% 6.01% 1200 6.56% 6.42% 6.30% 6.19% 6.10% 6.01% 1300 6.52% 6.36% 6.27% 6.15% 6.05% 5.97% 1400 6.56% 6.40% 6.30% 6.18% 6.09% 6.00% 1500 6.55% 6.39% 6.29% 6.18% 6.08% 6.00% 1600 6.53% 6.37% 6.27% 6.16% 6.06% 5.98% 1715 6.52% 6.36% 6.27% 6.15% 6.06% 5.97% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 6.58% 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.13% 6.03% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8500/54.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com