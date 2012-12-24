Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.25 03.25/03.75 02.00/02.60 06.94% 07.16% 06.61% (Dec 20) 1000 04.30/05.20 01.00/01.30 03.30/03.90 07.17% 06.67% 07.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/06.25 37.50/39.50 65.00/67.00 93.50/95.50 1100 05.25/06.25 38.00/39.50 65.50/67.50 94.00/96.00 1200 05.00/07.00 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 93.50/95.50 1300 05.00/06.50 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 93.75/95.75 1400 05.00/07.00 38.25/40.25 65.25/67.25 93.50/95.50 1500 05.00/06.50 38.00/40.00 65.25/67.25 93.50/95.50 1600 05.25/06.25 38.00/39.50 65.25/67.25 93.50/95.50 1715 05.00/06.00 38.25/39.25 65.00/67.00 93.00/95.00 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 07.25/08.75 40.25/41.75 67.75/69.75 96.00/98.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 209.50/211.50 1100 131.00/133.00 158.00/160.00 183.00/185.00 210.00/212.00 1200 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 209.50/211.50 1300 130.50/132.50 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 210.00/212.00 1400 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 209.00/211.00 1500 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 1600 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 1715 129.50/131.50 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 133.00/135.00 160.50/162.50 185.00/187.00 212.50/214.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/235.50 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 304.50/306.50 1100 234.00/236.00 256.50/258.50 282.50/284.50 305.00/307.00 1200 233.00/235.00 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 304.00/306.00 1300 233.00/235.00 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 304.00/306.00 1400 232.50/234.50 255.00/257.00 280.50/282.50 302.50/304.50 1500 232.00/234.00 254.50/256.50 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 1600 231.50/233.50 254.00/256.00 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 1715 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 279.00/281.00 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 236.50/238.50 259.50/261.50 285.50/287.50 308.00/310.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.83% 6.79% 6.92% 6.73% 6.58% 1100 7.13% 6.89% 6.83% 6.97% 6.76% 6.62% 1200 7.18% 6.87% 6.80% 6.93% 6.74% 6.59% 1300 7.18% 6.87% 6.82% 6.95% 6.77% 6.61% 1400 7.23% 6.87% 6.81% 6.93% 6.75% 6.60% 1500 7.17% 6.86% 6.80% 6.92% 6.72% 6.57% 1600 7.13% 6.86% 6.80% 6.92% 6.72% 6.57% 1715 7.14% 6.85% 6.78% 6.91% 6.73% 6.58% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 7.20% 6.95% 6.87% 7.00% 6.84% 6.67% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.29% 6.18% 6.07% 5.98% 5.90% 1100 6.46% 6.31% 6.20% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 1200 6.44% 6.29% 6.18% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 1300 6.46% 6.29% 6.18% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 1400 6.43% 6.28% 6.17% 6.04% 5.95% 5.87% 1500 6.41% 6.26% 6.15% 6.03% 5.94% 5.86% 1600 6.41% 6.24% 6.14% 6.01% 5.93% 5.85% 1715 6.42% 6.26% 6.14% 6.02% 5.93% 5.85% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 6.52% 6.36% 6.27% 6.15% 6.06% 5.97% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.0600/55.0700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com