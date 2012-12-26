Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.90 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 06.62% 06.62% 06.62% (Dec 21) 1000 05.25/06.25 03.25/03.75 02.00/02.60 06.94% 07.16% 06.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 37.00/38.50 64.00/66.00 92.00/94.00 1100 03.50/05.00 36.50/38.50 63.25/65.25 91.00/93.00 1200 04.00/05.00 37.50/39.50 64.50/66.50 92.50/94.50 1300 04.00/05.50 37.00/39.00 64.00/66.00 92.00/94.00 1400 03.25/05.25 36.75/38.75 63.75/65.75 91.50/93.50 1500 04.25/05.00 37.50/39.00 64.75/66.75 93.00/95.00 1600 03.75/04.75 37.25/39.25 64.50/66.50 92.50/94.50 1715 03.75/05.25 37.25/39.25 64.50/66.50 92.50/94.50 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 05.00/06.00 38.25/39.25 65.00/67.00 93.00/95.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 179.00/181.00 205.50/207.50 1100 127.50/129.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 204.50/206.50 1200 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 1300 128.50/130.50 155.50/157.50 179.50/181.50 206.50/208.50 1400 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 179.00/181.00 206.00/208.00 1500 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 180.50/182.50 207.00/209.00 1600 128.75/130.75 155.75/157.75 179.75/181.75 206.50/208.50 1715 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 129.50/131.50 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 276.00/278.00 298.00/300.00 1100 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 275.00/277.00 297.00/299.00 1200 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 276.50/278.50 298.50/300.50 1300 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 1400 229.00/231.00 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 1500 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 277.50/279.50 299.50/301.50 1600 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 1715 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 279.00/281.00 301.00/303.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 6.83% 6.76% 6.91% 6.68% 6.51% 1100 7.09% 6.76% 6.69% 6.86% 6.64% 6.48% 1200 7.29% 6.90% 6.81% 6.94% 6.69% 6.54% 1300 7.20% 6.84% 6.77% 6.91% 6.70% 6.54% 1400 7.15% 6.82% 6.74% 6.89% 6.69% 6.52% 1500 7.26% 6.93% 6.86% 6.98% 6.76% 6.59% 1600 7.25% 6.91% 6.82% 6.95% 6.73% 6.56% 1715 7.26% 6.91% 6.82% 6.96% 6.75% 6.57% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 7.14% 6.85% 6.78% 6.91% 6.73% 6.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.19% 6.07% 5.96% 5.88% 5.80% 1100 6.31% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% 5.79% 1200 6.36% 6.22% 6.10% 5.98% 5.89% 5.82% 1300 6.37% 6.22% 6.10% 5.99% 5.90% 5.82% 1400 6.36% 6.22% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 5.83% 1500 6.40% 6.25% 6.13% 6.01% 5.92% 5.85% 1600 6.39% 6.24% 6.12% 6.00% 5.92% 5.84% 1715 6.39% 6.24% 6.12% 6.00% 5.92% 5.84% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 6.42% 6.26% 6.14% 6.02% 5.93% 5.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.9500/54.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com