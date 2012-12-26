Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% (Dec 24) 1000 03.00/03.90 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 06.62% 06.62% 06.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.50 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 1100 03.00/04.00 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 1200 02.75/04.25 37.00/39.00 64.75/66.75 93.50/95.50 1300 03.00/04.50 36.50/38.50 64.25/66.25 93.00/95.00 1400 02.75/04.25 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 1500 02.75/04.25 37.00/39.00 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 1600 03.00/04.50 36.50/38.50 64.25/66.25 93.00/95.00 1715 03.10/03.60 37.25/38.25 65.00/66.00 93.75/95.25 (C1osing Dec 24) 1715 03.75/05.25 37.25/39.25 64.50/66.50 92.50/94.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 208.00/210.00 1100 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 1200 130.50/132.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 209.50/211.50 1300 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 208.50/210.50 1400 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 209.00/211.00 1500 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 209.00/211.00 1600 130.00/132.00 157.00/159.00 181.00/183.00 208.00/210.00 1715 130.50/132.00 157.50/159.00 182.00/183.50 209.00/210.50 (C1osing Dec 24) 1715 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 279.00/281.00 301.00/303.00 1100 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 1200 232.50/234.50 254.50/256.50 280.00/282.00 302.00/304.00 1300 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 1400 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 1500 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 279.50/281.50 301.50/303.50 1600 231.00/233.00 253.00/255.00 278.50/280.50 300.50/302.50 1715 232.00/233.50 254.00/255.50 279.00/280.50 301.00/302.50 (C1osing Dec 24) 1715 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 277.00/279.00 299.00/301.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.42% 7.01% 6.93% 7.04% 6.81% 6.64% 1100 7.41% 7.00% 6.92% 7.06% 6.82% 6.65% 1200 7.42% 7.04% 6.97% 7.10% 6.86% 6.68% 1300 7.34% 7.00% 6.94% 7.08% 6.84% 6.67% 1400 7.44% 7.03% 6.95% 7.08% 6.85% 6.67% 1500 7.44% 7.03% 6.95% 7.08% 6.85% 6.67% 1600 7.35% 7.00% 6.95% 7.08% 6.85% 6.65% 1715 7.39% 7.03% 6.99% 7.10% 6.86% 6.68% (C1osing Dec 24) 1715 7.26% 6.91% 6.82% 6.96% 6.75% 6.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.31% 6.19% 6.06% 5.96% 5.88% 1100 6.47% 6.31% 6.19% 6.07% 5.97% 5.88% 1200 6.51% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.90% 1300 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.90% 1400 6.51% 6.34% 6.22% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 1500 6.51% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.91% 1600 6.48% 6.31% 6.19% 6.07% 5.97% 5.89% 1715 6.50% 6.33% 6.21% 6.08% 5.98% 5.89% (C1osing Dec 24) 1715 6.39% 6.24% 6.12% 6.00% 5.92% 5.84% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8400/54.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com