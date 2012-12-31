Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.75 02.75/03.00 02.25/02.75 06.65% 06.09% 07.48% (Dec 27) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.30 03.00/04.00 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 124.00/126.00 1100 30.00/32.00 57.75/59.75 86.50/88.50 123.00/125.00 1200 30.50/31.50 58.25/60.25 87.00/89.00 123.75/125.75 1300 30.50/31.50 58.25/60.25 87.00/89.00 123.75/125.75 1400 30.50/32.00 58.25/60.25 87.00/89.00 123.75/125.75 1500 30.50/32.00 58.25/60.25 87.00/89.00 123.75/125.75 1600 30.00/32.00 57.75/59.75 86.50/88.50 123.00/125.00 1715 30.00/31.50 57.50/59.50 86.00/88.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 33.50/35.00 61.00/63.00 90.00/92.00 126.50/128.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1100 151.00/153.00 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 1200 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1300 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1400 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1500 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1600 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1715 148.00/150.00 171.50/173.50 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 205.00/207.00 227.50/229.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1100 244.50/246.50 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 315.00/317.00 1200 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1300 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1400 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1500 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.50/317.50 1600 244.50/246.50 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 315.00/317.00 1715 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 249.50/251.50 275.00/277.00 297.00/299.00 321.00/323.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 6.94% 6.95% 7.02% 6.74% 6.56% 1100 7.05% 6.85% 6.88% 6.97% 6.76% 6.53% 1200 7.07% 6.91% 6.92% 7.02% 6.75% 6.57% 1300 7.07% 6.92% 6.92% 7.02% 6.75% 6.58% 1400 7.11% 6.91% 6.92% 7.01% 6.74% 6.57% 1500 7.11% 6.91% 6.92% 7.01% 6.74% 6.57% 1600 7.05% 6.85% 6.87% 6.97% 6.72% 6.55% 1715 7.01% 6.84% 6.85% 6.93% 6.64% 6.47% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 7.34% 6.98% 6.95% 7.06% 6.80% 6.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.38% 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 5.88% 5.79% 1100 6.35% 6.18% 6.07% 5.94% 5.87% 5.79% 1200 6.39% 6.21% 6.08% 5.96% 5.88% 5.80% 1300 6.39% 6.21% 6.09% 5.96% 5.89% 5.80% 1400 6.39% 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 5.88% 5.80% 1500 6.39% 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 5.88% 5.80% 1600 6.37% 6.19% 6.07% 5.94% 5.87% 5.78% 1715 6.29% 6.12% 6.00% 5.88% 5.81% 5.72% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 6.46% 6.27% 6.16% 6.03% 5.95% 5.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7550/54.7650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com