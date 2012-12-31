Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 02.00/02.50 N/A 06.66% 06.66% N/A (Dec 28) 1000 05.00/05.75 02.75/03.00 02.25/02.75 06.65% 06.09% 07.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/31.50 58.00/59.50 86.50/88.50 123.00/125.00 1100 30.50/31.50 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 123.00/125.00 1200 30.25/32.25 58.00/60.00 86.75/88.75 123.25/125.25 1300 30.75/31.75 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 123.50/125.50 1400 30.00/32.00 58.50/60.50 87.00/89.00 124.00/126.00 1500 30.25/32.25 58.25/60.25 86.75/88.75 123.50/125.50 1600 30.75/31.75 58.50/60.00 87.00/88.50 124.50/126.50 1715 30.50/31.50 58.00/59.00 86.50/87.50 123.50/124.50 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 30.00/31.50 57.50/59.50 86.00/88.00 122.00/124.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.50/151.50 173.00/175.00 199.50/201.50 221.50/223.50 1100 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.00/224.00 1200 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 1300 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 1400 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.00/225.00 1500 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 1600 151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 224.00/226.00 1715 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 148.00/150.00 171.50/173.50 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.00/245.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 313.00/315.00 1100 243.50/245.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 313.50/315.50 1200 244.00/246.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 314.00/316.00 1300 244.50/246.50 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 314.50/316.50 1400 244.50/246.50 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 314.50/316.50 1500 245.00/247.00 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 315.00/317.00 1600 245.50/247.50 270.50/272.50 292.50/294.50 315.50/317.50 1715 244.00/246.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 241.50/243.50 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 311.00/313.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.87% 6.89% 6.98% 6.71% 6.52% 1100 7.07% 6.89% 6.89% 6.98% 6.71% 6.54% 1200 7.11% 6.89% 6.90% 6.99% 6.71% 6.54% 1300 7.14% 6.96% 6.94% 7.02% 6.75% 6.58% 1400 7.09% 6.96% 6.94% 7.05% 6.77% 6.59% 1500 7.13% 6.93% 6.92% 7.02% 6.76% 6.59% 1600 7.13% 6.92% 6.93% 7.07% 6.78% 6.61% 1715 7.02% 6.81% 6.83% 6.95% 6.68% 6.52% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 7.01% 6.84% 6.85% 6.93% 6.64% 6.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 5.85% 5.76% 1100 6.36% 6.17% 6.05% 5.93% 5.86% 5.77% 1200 6.36% 6.19% 6.06% 5.94% 5.87% 5.78% 1300 6.39% 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 5.89% 5.80% 1400 6.41% 6.21% 6.09% 5.96% 5.89% 5.80% 1500 6.40% 6.22% 6.10% 5.97% 5.90% 5.80% 1600 6.42% 6.24% 6.11% 5.98% 5.91% 5.81% 1715 6.34% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 5.85% 5.75% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 6.29% 6.12% 6.00% 5.88% 5.81% 5.72% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.9900/55.0000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com