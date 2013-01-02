Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.25 N/A N/A 06.67% (Dec 31) 1000 02.00/02.50 02.00/02.50 N/A 06.66% 06.66% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/30.50 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 122.50/124.50 1100 29.75/30.75 57.50/59.00 86.00/87.50 123.00/125.00 1200 29.00/31.00 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 122.50/124.50 1300 29.00/31.00 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 122.50/124.50 1400 29.50/30.25 57.00/58.00 85.25/86.75 121.50/123.50 1500 29.50/30.50 56.50/58.00 84.50/86.00 120.50/122.50 1600 29.75/31.75 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 1715 29.00/31.00 56.25/58.25 84.50/86.50 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 30.50/31.50 58.00/59.00 86.50/87.50 123.50/124.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 221.00/223.00 1100 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.00/224.00 1200 148.50/150.50 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 221.50/223.50 1300 149.00/151.00 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 221.00/223.00 1400 147.50/149.50 171.00/172.50 197.50/199.00 219.50/221.00 1500 146.50/148.50 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 218.00/220.00 1600 147.00/149.00 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 1715 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 222.50/224.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.50/244.50 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 312.50/314.50 1100 243.50/245.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 313.50/315.50 1200 243.00/245.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 313.00/315.00 1300 242.50/244.50 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 312.50/314.50 1400 241.00/242.50 266.00/267.50 288.00/289.50 311.00/312.50 1500 239.50/241.50 264.50/266.50 286.00/288.00 309.00/311.00 1600 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 286.50/288.50 309.50/311.50 1715 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 286.50/288.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 244.00/246.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 314.00/316.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 6.90% 6.91% 7.01% 6.74% 6.54% 1100 7.14% 6.93% 6.93% 7.03% 6.76% 6.58% 1200 7.07% 6.89% 6.90% 6.99% 6.70% 6.53% 1300 7.07% 6.89% 6.90% 7.00% 6.73% 6.53% 1400 7.04% 6.84% 6.86% 6.94% 6.66% 6.47% 1500 7.06% 6.80% 6.80% 6.89% 6.62% 6.44% 1600 7.19% 6.87% 6.83% 6.90% 6.62% 6.44% 1715 7.07% 6.82% 6.83% 6.90% 6.63% 6.47% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 7.02% 6.81% 6.83% 6.95% 6.68% 6.52% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.18% 6.06% 5.93% 5.86% 5.77% 1100 6.38% 6.20% 6.08% 5.96% 5.88% 5.79% 1200 6.34% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% 5.86% 5.77% 1300 6.34% 6.17% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 5.76% 1400 6.29% 6.13% 6.01% 5.89% 5.82% 5.73% 1500 6.25% 6.09% 5.98% 5.86% 5.78% 5.70% 1600 6.25% 6.09% 5.97% 5.86% 5.78% 5.69% 1715 6.27% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% 5.80% 5.72% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 6.34% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 5.85% 5.75% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.6800/54.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com