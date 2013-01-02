Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.30 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Jan 1) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.25 N/A N/A 06.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/30.00 55.50/57.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1100 28.50/29.50 55.50/57.00 83.50/85.00 118.50/120.50 1200 28.25/29.75 55.50/57.50 83.50/85.50 119.00/121.00 1300 27.50/29.50 54.75/56.75 83.00/85.00 118.50/120.50 1400 27.75/29.25 55.00/57.00 83.00/85.00 118.00/120.00 1500 28.25/29.25 55.75/57.75 83.75/85.75 118.75/120.75 1600 27.75/29.25 55.00/57.00 83.00/85.00 118.00/120.00 1715 27.75/29.25 55.00/57.00 83.00/85.00 118.00/120.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 29.00/31.00 56.25/58.25 84.50/86.50 120.50/122.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.50/148.50 170.00/172.00 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 1100 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 194.00/196.00 216.00/218.00 1200 145.50/147.50 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 217.50/219.50 1300 145.00/147.00 168.50/170.50 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 1400 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 1500 144.75/146.75 168.25/170.25 194.75/196.75 217.25/219.25 1600 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 194.00/196.00 216.00/218.00 1715 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 310.00/312.00 1100 237.50/239.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 307.50/309.50 1200 239.50/241.00 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 309.00/311.00 1300 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 1400 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 1500 238.75/240.75 263.75/265.75 285.25/287.25 308.25/310.25 1600 237.50/239.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 307.50/309.50 1715 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 286.50/288.50 309.50/311.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 6.88% 6.86% 6.91% 6.70% 6.51% 1100 7.11% 6.84% 6.83% 6.84% 6.61% 6.43% 1200 7.13% 6.88% 6.86% 6.88% 6.66% 6.48% 1300 7.01% 6.80% 6.83% 6.86% 6.64% 6.46% 1400 7.03% 6.84% 6.83% 6.84% 6.63% 6.45% 1500 7.09% 6.91% 6.87% 6.86% 6.63% 6.45% 1600 7.02% 6.82% 6.81% 6.82% 6.61% 6.43% 1715 7.02% 6.83% 6.82% 6.83% 6.62% 6.44% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 7.07% 6.82% 6.83% 6.90% 6.63% 6.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.16% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 5.76% 1100 6.25% 6.09% 5.98% 5.87% 5.80% 5.71% 1200 6.31% 6.14% 6.03% 5.92% 5.84% 5.75% 1300 6.28% 6.11% 6.00% 5.89% 5.82% 5.73% 1400 6.29% 6.12% 6.01% 5.90% 5.83% 5.74% 1500 6.29% 6.13% 6.02% 5.91% 5.82% 5.73% 1600 6.26% 6.09% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.72% 1715 6.28% 6.12% 6.01% 5.90% 5.82% 5.73% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 6.27% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% 5.80% 5.72% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3500/54.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com