Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Jan 2) 1000 02.00/02.30 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/25.50 51.50/53.50 79.50/81.50 115.00/117.00 1100 24.00/25.50 51.50/53.50 79.50/81.50 115.00/117.00 1200 24.00/26.00 51.75/53.75 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1300 24.50/25.50 52.00/54.00 80.50/82.50 116.00/118.00 1400 24.25/25.75 52.00/54.00 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 1500 24.50/25.50 52.25/53.75 80.50/82.00 116.00/118.00 1600 24.75/25.75 52.50/54.00 81.00/83.00 116.50/118.50 1715 24.75/25.25 52.25/53.25 80.50/81.50 116.00/117.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 27.75/29.25 55.00/57.00 83.00/85.00 118.00/120.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 165.00/167.00 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 1100 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 192.00/194.00 214.50/216.50 1200 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 192.50/194.50 215.00/217.00 1300 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 216.50/218.50 1400 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 216.00/218.00 1500 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 216.00/218.00 1600 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 194.00/196.00 216.50/218.50 1715 143.00/144.50 167.00/168.50 194.00/195.50 216.00/218.00 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.00/237.00 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 305.00/307.00 1100 236.00/238.00 261.00/263.00 283.00/285.00 306.00/308.00 1200 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 307.00/309.00 1300 238.00/240.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 309.00/311.00 1400 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 1500 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.50/310.50 1600 238.00/240.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 309.00/311.00 1715 238.00/240.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.85% 6.76% 6.80% 6.81% 6.58% 6.41% 1100 6.85% 6.76% 6.80% 6.81% 6.59% 6.43% 1200 6.91% 6.80% 6.84% 6.85% 6.62% 6.45% 1300 6.92% 6.83% 6.88% 6.88% 6.66% 6.49% 1400 6.92% 6.81% 6.83% 6.84% 6.63% 6.47% 1500 6.92% 6.83% 6.86% 6.87% 6.64% 6.47% 1600 6.96% 6.85% 6.90% 6.88% 6.65% 6.48% 1715 6.90% 6.79% 6.84% 6.86% 6.64% 6.47% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 7.02% 6.83% 6.82% 6.83% 6.62% 6.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.07% 5.97% 5.87% 5.79% 5.71% 1100 6.27% 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.81% 5.73% 1200 6.29% 6.12% 6.02% 5.92% 5.83% 5.75% 1300 6.33% 6.16% 6.06% 5.95% 5.87% 5.79% 1400 6.31% 6.14% 6.04% 5.93% 5.85% 5.76% 1500 6.32% 6.14% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% 5.78% 1600 6.32% 6.15% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% 5.77% 1715 6.32% 6.14% 6.05% 5.94% 5.85% 5.77% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 6.28% 6.12% 6.01% 5.90% 5.82% 5.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5000/54.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com