Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% (Jan 4) 1000 04.00/05.20 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.75/23.75 50.50/52.00 79.00/81.00 115.00/117.00 1100 21.50/23.50 49.75/51.75 78.25/80.25 114.00/116.00 1200 22.75/23.75 50.50/52.00 79.00/81.00 114.50/116.50 1300 22.25/23.75 50.00/52.00 78.50/80.50 114.00/116.00 1400 21.25/23.25 49.50/51.50 78.00/80.00 113.50/115.50 1500 22.00/24.00 50.00/52.00 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 1600 22.75/23.50 50.50/52.00 79.00/80.50 114.50/116.50 1715 22.50/24.00 50.50/52.50 79.00/81.00 114.50/116.50 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 23.50/24.50 51.50/52.50 79.50/81.50 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 193.00/195.00 216.00/218.00 1100 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 1200 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.00/195.00 216.00/218.00 1300 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 1400 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 213.50/215.50 1500 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 1600 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 1715 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 309.50/311.50 1100 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.50/310.50 1200 238.00/240.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 309.00/311.00 1300 237.00/239.00 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 308.00/310.00 1400 235.50/237.50 261.00/263.00 283.00/285.00 306.50/308.50 1500 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 307.50/309.50 1600 237.50/239.50 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 308.00/310.00 1715 237.50/239.50 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 309.00/311.00 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 238.50/240.50 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 309.00/311.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.80% 6.86% 6.85% 6.62% 6.45% 1100 6.76% 6.74% 6.81% 6.80% 6.59% 6.44% 1200 6.89% 6.81% 6.85% 6.82% 6.61% 6.45% 1300 6.84% 6.77% 6.81% 6.79% 6.57% 6.42% 1400 6.69% 6.69% 6.76% 6.75% 6.53% 6.37% 1500 6.81% 6.74% 6.80% 6.79% 6.55% 6.39% 1600 6.84% 6.76% 6.81% 6.79% 6.57% 6.41% 1715 6.88% 6.79% 6.82% 6.79% 6.57% 6.41% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 6.84% 6.76% 6.80% 6.79% 6.57% 6.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.14% 6.03% 5.92% 5.85% 5.76% 1100 6.26% 6.13% 6.02% 5.91% 5.83% 5.75% 1200 6.27% 6.14% 6.03% 5.92% 5.84% 5.76% 1300 6.24% 6.11% 6.00% 5.89% 5.82% 5.74% 1400 6.19% 6.05% 5.95% 5.84% 5.77% 5.70% 1500 6.22% 6.08% 5.97% 5.86% 5.79% 5.71% 1600 6.23% 6.10% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.71% 1715 6.23% 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.81% 5.73% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 6.27% 6.12% 6.01% 5.91% 5.82% 5.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.2200/55.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com