Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% (Jan 7) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 50.00/52.00 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 1100 21.75/23.75 50.00/52.00 78.75/80.75 114.50/116.50 1200 21.75/23.75 50.25/52.25 78.75/80.75 114.50/116.50 1300 22.50/23.00 50.75/51.75 79.25/80.25 114.75/116.25 1400 22.00/24.00 50.75/52.75 79.50/81.50 115.50/117.50 1500 21.75/23.75 50.25/52.25 78.50/80.50 114.50/116.50 1600 21.50/23.50 50.75/52.75 79.50/81.50 115.50/117.50 1715 21.75/23.75 50.50/52.50 79.50/81.50 115.50/117.50 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 22.50/24.00 50.50/52.50 79.00/81.00 114.50/116.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.50/195.50 217.00/219.00 1100 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.50/195.50 217.00/219.00 1200 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.50/195.50 217.00/219.00 1300 142.00/143.50 166.50/168.00 194.00/195.50 217.50/219.00 1400 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.50/196.50 218.00/220.00 1500 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 193.50/195.50 217.00/219.00 1600 142.50/144.50 167.00/169.00 194.50/196.50 218.50/220.50 1715 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 195.00/197.00 219.00/221.00 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.00/241.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 310.50/312.50 1100 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 1200 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 1300 239.50/241.00 265.50/267.00 287.75/289.25 311.00/312.50 1400 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 312.00/314.00 1500 239.00/241.00 265.00/267.00 287.50/289.50 311.00/313.00 1600 241.00/243.00 267.00/269.00 289.50/291.50 313.00/315.00 1715 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 290.00/292.00 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 237.50/239.50 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 309.00/311.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.85% 6.87% 6.83% 6.61% 6.46% 1100 6.98% 6.85% 6.88% 6.83% 6.61% 6.45% 1200 7.00% 6.87% 6.88% 6.83% 6.61% 6.45% 1300 7.00% 6.87% 6.88% 6.84% 6.62% 6.46% 1400 7.09% 6.95% 6.96% 6.90% 6.67% 6.50% 1500 7.02% 6.88% 6.89% 6.85% 6.63% 6.47% 1600 7.03% 6.96% 6.96% 6.91% 6.67% 6.51% 1715 7.06% 6.96% 6.98% 6.93% 6.71% 6.55% (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 6.88% 6.79% 6.82% 6.79% 6.57% 6.41% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.29% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.85% 5.77% 1100 6.29% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% 5.77% 1200 6.29% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% 5.77% 1300 6.30% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.86% 5.77% 1400 6.33% 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.89% 5.80% 1500 6.31% 6.17% 6.06% 5.95% 5.88% 5.79% 1600 6.34% 6.22% 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.83% 1715 6.38% 6.25% 6.14% 6.03% 5.95% 5.86% (C1osing Jan 7) 1715 6.23% 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.81% 5.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.9900/55.0000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com