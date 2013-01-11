Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.80 01.00/01.30 02.50/03.50 05.85% 06.68% 05.57% (Jan 9) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.63% 06.63% 06.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 47.00/49.00 76.50/78.50 112.50/114.50 1100 17.75/19.75 47.00/49.00 76.00/78.00 112.50/114.50 1200 18.25/19.75 47.25/48.75 76.25/78.25 112.50/114.50 1300 17.50/19.50 47.00/49.00 76.50/78.50 113.00/115.00 1400 18.25/19.25 47.25/48.75 76.00/78.00 112.50/114.50 1500 18.25/19.25 47.25/48.25 76.50/77.50 113.00/114.00 1600 17.50/19.50 47.00/49.00 76.50/78.50 113.50/115.50 1715 18.50/19.00 47.50/48.50 76.25/78.25 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 21.00/23.00 50.25/52.25 79.25/81.25 115.25/117.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1100 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.00/195.00 217.50/219.50 1200 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1300 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 194.50/196.50 219.00/221.00 1400 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1500 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1600 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 194.50/196.50 219.00/221.00 1715 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 194.50/196.50 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 143.25/145.25 168.00/170.00 196.00/198.00 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/243.00 267.50/269.50 290.00/292.00 314.00/316.00 1100 240.50/242.50 267.00/269.00 289.50/291.50 313.50/315.50 1200 240.50/242.50 267.00/269.00 289.50/291.50 313.50/315.50 1300 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 1400 241.50/243.50 268.00/270.00 290.50/292.50 314.50/316.50 1500 241.00/243.00 267.50/269.50 290.50/292.50 314.50/316.50 1600 242.00/244.00 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 1715 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.11% 7.13% 7.02% 6.81% 6.64% 1100 7.19% 7.07% 7.11% 7.02% 6.81% 6.63% 1200 7.22% 7.09% 7.12% 7.02% 6.81% 6.64% 1300 7.17% 7.11% 7.16% 7.06% 6.85% 6.68% 1400 7.18% 7.06% 7.10% 7.01% 6.80% 6.63% 1500 7.16% 7.05% 7.11% 7.01% 6.81% 6.63% 1600 7.17% 7.11% 7.18% 7.08% 6.86% 6.68% 1715 7.20% 7.10% 7.15% 7.06% 6.86% 6.69% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 7.20% 7.08% 7.08% 6.99% 6.80% 6.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% 5.95% 1100 6.47% 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 6.03% 5.94% 1200 6.49% 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 6.03% 5.94% 1300 6.53% 6.38% 6.27% 6.16% 6.06% 5.97% 1400 6.48% 6.35% 6.24% 6.13% 6.04% 5.94% 1500 6.48% 6.34% 6.24% 6.13% 6.04% 5.95% 1600 6.53% 6.38% 6.27% 6.16% 6.06% 5.97% 1715 6.52% 6.38% 6.27% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 6.47% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5600/54.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com