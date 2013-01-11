Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.70 03.00/03.40 01.00/01.30 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% (Jan 10) 1000 03.50/04.80 01.00/01.30 02.50/03.50 05.85% 06.68% 05.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.50 46.50/48.50 76.00/78.00 113.00/115.00 1100 17.00/18.50 46.25/48.25 75.50/77.50 113.00/115.00 1200 16.50/18.50 46.00/48.00 75.50/77.50 112.50/114.50 1300 16.50/18.50 46.00/48.00 75.25/77.25 112.00/114.00 1400 16.50/18.50 46.00/48.00 75.25/77.25 112.00/114.00 1500 16.50/18.50 46.00/48.00 75.50/77.50 112.50/114.50 1600 16.50/18.50 46.00/48.00 75.50/77.50 112.50/114.50 1715 16.75/17.75 46.00/47.00 75.00/77.00 111.50/113.50 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 18.50/19.00 47.50/48.50 76.25/78.25 113.00/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 194.00/196.00 219.00/221.00 1100 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 194.00/196.00 219.00/221.00 1200 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.50/220.50 1300 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 193.00/195.00 218.00/220.00 1400 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 193.00/195.00 218.00/220.00 1500 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.50/220.50 1600 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 193.50/195.50 218.50/220.50 1715 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 194.50/196.50 218.50/220.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 316.00/318.00 1100 242.50/244.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 316.00/318.00 1200 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 315.50/317.50 1300 241.50/243.50 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 1400 241.50/243.50 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 1500 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 315.50/317.50 1600 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 315.50/317.50 1715 240.50/242.50 267.00/269.00 290.00/292.00 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 242.00/244.00 268.50/270.50 291.00/293.00 315.00/317.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 7.18% 7.23% 7.12% 6.88% 6.71% 1100 7.25% 7.14% 7.22% 7.12% 6.88% 6.71% 1200 7.18% 7.12% 7.18% 7.08% 6.85% 6.68% 1300 7.18% 7.10% 7.15% 7.05% 6.82% 6.66% 1400 7.17% 7.09% 7.14% 7.04% 6.81% 6.65% 1500 7.17% 7.10% 7.16% 7.06% 6.83% 6.67% 1600 7.16% 7.10% 7.16% 7.06% 6.83% 6.66% 1715 7.08% 7.04% 7.10% 7.00% 6.78% 6.63% (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 7.20% 7.10% 7.15% 7.06% 6.86% 6.69% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.55% 6.42% 6.30% 6.20% 6.11% 6.01% 1100 6.55% 6.43% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 1200 6.52% 6.41% 6.30% 6.19% 6.09% 6.01% 1300 6.50% 6.39% 6.28% 6.17% 6.08% 5.99% 1400 6.49% 6.38% 6.27% 6.16% 6.07% 5.98% 1500 6.51% 6.39% 6.28% 6.17% 6.08% 5.99% 1600 6.50% 6.39% 6.28% 6.17% 6.07% 5.99% 1715 6.47% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 6.52% 6.38% 6.27% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7550/54.7650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com