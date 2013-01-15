Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Jan 11) 1000 04.00/04.70 03.00/03.40 01.00/01.30 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.50 44.75/46.75 74.00/76.00 110.50/112.50 1100 15.00/17.00 44.50/46.50 74.00/76.00 110.50/112.50 1200 15.50/17.50 44.75/46.75 74.00/76.00 110.50/112.50 1300 15.00/17.00 45.00/47.00 74.00/76.00 110.50/112.50 1400 15.25/17.25 44.25/46.25 73.50/75.50 109.50/111.50 1500 15.25/17.25 44.50/46.50 73.50/75.50 110.00/112.00 1600 15.50/17.00 44.50/46.50 74.00/76.00 111.00/113.00 1715 15.50/17.50 44.50/46.50 73.75/75.75 110.25/112.25 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 16.75/17.75 46.00/47.00 75.00/77.00 111.50/113.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 216.00/218.00 1100 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1200 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 215.00/217.00 1300 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 1400 137.00/139.00 161.00/163.00 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 1500 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1600 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1715 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.00/241.00 265.50/267.50 288.50/290.50 312.50/314.50 1100 239.00/241.00 265.50/267.50 288.50/290.50 312.50/314.50 1200 238.00/240.00 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 311.00/313.00 1300 238.00/240.00 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 311.00/313.00 1400 236.00/238.00 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 1500 237.00/239.00 263.50/265.50 286.00/288.00 310.00/312.00 1600 237.50/239.50 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 310.50/312.50 1715 237.50/239.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 240.50/242.50 267.00/269.00 290.00/292.00 314.00/316.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.05% 7.11% 6.99% 6.77% 6.60% 1100 7.07% 7.05% 7.12% 7.01% 6.79% 6.62% 1200 7.13% 7.07% 7.12% 7.00% 6.76% 6.59% 1300 7.15% 7.09% 7.14% 7.01% 6.77% 6.61% 1400 7.06% 7.02% 7.08% 6.95% 6.71% 6.54% 1500 7.10% 7.04% 7.10% 7.00% 6.78% 6.60% 1600 7.11% 7.08% 7.17% 7.03% 6.78% 6.61% 1715 7.12% 7.06% 7.13% 7.01% 6.78% 6.60% (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 7.08% 7.04% 7.10% 7.00% 6.78% 6.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 6.03% 5.94% 1100 6.46% 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.96% 1200 6.44% 6.32% 6.20% 6.10% 6.01% 5.93% 1300 6.45% 6.33% 6.21% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1400 6.39% 6.28% 6.16% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 1500 6.44% 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.93% 1600 6.45% 6.32% 6.20% 6.10% 6.02% 5.94% 1715 6.45% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 5.95% (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 6.47% 6.35% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4950/54.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com