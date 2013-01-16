Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Jan 14) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 44.00/46.00 74.50/76.50 111.50/113.50 1100 14.50/16.50 44.00/46.00 74.50/76.50 111.50/113.50 1200 15.25/16.25 44.50/46.00 74.50/76.50 111.50/113.50 1300 15.25/16.25 44.50/46.00 74.50/76.00 111.50/113.50 1400 14.50/16.50 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 112.00/114.00 1500 15.25/16.25 45.00/46.00 75.00/77.00 112.00/114.00 1600 14.50/16.50 44.75/46.75 75.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 1715 15.00/16.50 44.75/46.75 75.00/77.00 112.25/114.25 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 15.50/17.50 44.50/46.50 73.75/75.75 110.25/112.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 1100 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 193.00/195.00 218.00/220.00 1200 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 193.00/195.00 218.00/220.00 1300 140.00/142.00 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 219.50/221.50 1400 140.00/142.00 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 219.00/221.00 1500 140.00/142.00 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 219.50/221.50 1600 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 195.00/197.00 220.50/222.50 1715 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 195.00/197.00 220.50/222.50 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.00/243.00 267.50/269.50 290.50/292.50 315.00/317.00 1100 241.50/243.50 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 315.50/317.50 1200 241.50/243.50 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 316.00/318.00 1300 243.00/245.00 270.00/272.00 293.00/295.00 317.50/319.50 1400 243.00/245.00 270.00/272.00 293.00/295.00 317.50/319.50 1500 243.00/245.00 269.50/271.50 292.50/294.50 317.00/319.00 1600 244.50/246.50 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 319.00/321.00 1715 244.50/246.50 272.00/274.00 295.50/297.50 320.00/322.00 (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 237.50/239.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 311.00/313.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.22% 7.29% 7.14% 6.91% 6.73% 1100 7.21% 7.21% 7.29% 7.14% 6.91% 6.73% 1200 7.24% 7.21% 7.28% 7.13% 6.90% 6.72% 1300 7.24% 7.19% 7.26% 7.14% 6.93% 6.75% 1400 7.27% 7.26% 7.32% 7.16% 6.94% 6.76% 1500 7.29% 7.27% 7.32% 7.16% 6.94% 6.77% 1600 7.30% 7.27% 7.34% 7.20% 6.98% 6.80% 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.32% 7.18% 6.97% 6.79% (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 7.12% 7.06% 7.13% 7.01% 6.78% 6.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.56% 6.44% 6.32% 6.21% 6.13% 6.04% 1100 6.57% 6.45% 6.33% 6.22% 6.13% 6.05% 1200 6.56% 6.44% 6.33% 6.22% 6.13% 6.05% 1300 6.59% 6.48% 6.36% 6.25% 6.16% 6.07% 1400 6.59% 6.48% 6.37% 6.26% 6.17% 6.08% 1500 6.61% 6.49% 6.37% 6.25% 6.16% 6.07% 1600 6.63% 6.52% 6.40% 6.29% 6.19% 6.10% 1715 6.62% 6.52% 6.41% 6.30% 6.21% 6.11% (C1osing Jan 14) 1715 6.45% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 5.95% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.6150/54.6250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com