Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30
06.66% 06.66% 06.66%
(Jan 15) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30
06.70% 06.70% 06.70%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 14.25/15.25 44.50/45.50 75.00/77.00 113.00/115.00
1100 14.00/16.00 44.00/46.00 74.50/76.50 112.00/114.00
1200 14.00/15.50 43.75/45.75 74.00/76.00 111.50/113.50
1300 14.00/15.50 43.75/45.75 74.00/76.00 111.50/113.50
1400 14.00/15.50 43.50/45.50 74.00/76.00 111.50/113.50
1500 14.00/15.50 43.50/45.50 74.00/76.00 111.50/113.50
1600 14.50/15.50 44.25/45.25 74.50/76.00 112.50/114.50
1715 14.50/15.50 44.25/45.75 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50
(C1osing Jan 15) 1715 15.00/16.50 44.75/46.75 75.00/77.00 112.25/114.25
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 142.00/144.00 168.00/170.00 197.00/199.00 223.00/225.00
1100 141.00/143.00 167.00/169.00 195.50/197.50 221.50/223.50
1200 140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50 195.00/197.00 221.00/223.00
1300 140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00 194.50/196.50 220.50/222.50
1400 140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00 195.00/197.00 220.50/222.50
1500 140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50 195.50/197.50 221.50/223.50
1600 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 197.00/199.00 223.00/225.00
1715 141.75/143.75 168.25/170.25 197.50/199.50 224.00/226.00
(C1osing Jan 15) 1715 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 195.00/197.00 220.50/222.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 247.50/249.50 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 324.00/326.00
1100 246.00/248.00 274.00/276.00 297.50/299.50 322.50/324.50
1200 246.00/248.00 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 323.00/325.00
1300 245.00/247.00 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 322.00/324.00
1400 245.00/247.00 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 322.00/324.00
1500 246.00/248.00 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 323.00/325.00
1600 247.50/249.50 275.50/277.50 299.50/301.50 325.00/327.00
1715 248.50/250.50 276.50/278.50 300.50/302.50 326.00/328.00
(C1osing Jan 15) 1715 244.50/246.50 272.00/274.00 295.50/297.50 320.00/322.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.34% 7.33% 7.42% 7.25% 7.05% 6.87%
1100 7.36% 7.30% 7.36% 7.19% 7.00% 6.82%
1200 7.30% 7.24% 7.31% 7.16% 6.98% 6.80%
1300 7.30% 7.25% 7.32% 7.15% 6.96% 6.78%
1400 7.27% 7.24% 7.32% 7.15% 6.96% 6.80%
1500 7.26% 7.23% 7.31% 7.16% 6.98% 6.81%
1600 7.31% 7.26% 7.37% 7.22% 7.04% 6.86%
1715 7.37% 7.31% 7.39% 7.24% 7.06% 6.89%
(C1osing Jan 15) 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.32% 7.18% 6.97% 6.79%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.71% 6.60% 6.49% 6.38% 6.28% 6.17%
1100 6.66% 6.56% 6.45% 6.35% 6.25% 6.15%
1200 6.64% 6.55% 6.45% 6.35% 6.26% 6.15%
1300 6.63% 6.53% 6.42% 6.33% 6.24% 6.13%
1400 6.64% 6.53% 6.43% 6.33% 6.24% 6.14%
1500 6.66% 6.55% 6.45% 6.35% 6.26% 6.15%
1600 6.70% 6.59% 6.48% 6.38% 6.29% 6.19%
1715 6.74% 6.64% 6.52% 6.42% 6.33% 6.22%
(C1osing Jan 15) 1715 6.62% 6.52% 6.41% 6.30% 6.21% 6.11%
--------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.6900/54.7000 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.