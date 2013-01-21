Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.00 04.20/05.00 N/A 07.10% 07.10% N/A (Jan 17) 1000 05.25/06.30 01.00/01.30 04.25/05.00 07.00% 06.67% 07.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 38.25/40.25 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 1100 09.00/10.75 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 1200 09.00/10.50 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 1300 09.50/10.50 39.00/40.50 69.00/70.50 106.00/108.00 1400 09.00/10.75 38.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 1500 09.25/10.75 39.00/41.00 69.50/71.50 107.00/109.00 1600 09.50/10.50 39.00/40.50 69.00/71.00 107.00/109.00 1715 09.00/10.50 38.50/40.50 69.00/71.00 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 09.50/10.50 39.25/40.25 69.50/70.50 106.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 188.00/190.00 213.50/215.50 1100 135.50/137.50 162.00/164.00 191.50/193.50 217.50/219.50 1200 135.50/137.50 162.00/164.00 191.00/193.00 217.00/219.00 1300 135.50/137.50 161.50/163.50 191.00/193.00 217.00/219.00 1400 135.50/137.50 162.00/164.00 191.50/193.50 217.50/219.50 1500 136.50/138.50 162.50/164.50 192.50/194.50 219.00/221.00 1600 137.00/139.00 163.50/165.50 193.50/195.50 220.00/222.00 1715 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 135.00/137.00 161.00/163.00 190.50/192.50 216.00/218.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 315.00/317.00 1100 242.00/244.00 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 319.50/321.50 1200 241.00/243.00 268.50/270.50 292.50/294.50 318.00/320.00 1300 241.00/243.00 269.00/271.00 293.00/295.00 318.50/320.50 1400 242.00/244.00 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 319.50/321.50 1500 243.50/245.50 271.50/273.50 295.50/297.50 321.00/323.00 1600 244.50/246.50 273.00/275.00 297.00/299.00 322.50/324.50 1715 244.50/246.50 272.50/274.50 296.50/298.50 322.00/324.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 240.00/242.00 268.00/270.00 291.50/293.50 317.00/319.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.19% 7.18% 7.29% 7.12% 6.91% 6.77% 1100 7.23% 7.23% 7.35% 7.21% 7.03% 6.89% 1200 7.23% 7.23% 7.36% 7.21% 7.04% 6.88% 1300 7.28% 7.26% 7.36% 7.21% 7.02% 6.88% 1400 7.25% 7.24% 7.37% 7.22% 7.05% 6.90% 1500 7.32% 7.33% 7.43% 7.26% 7.06% 6.92% 1600 7.29% 7.29% 7.44% 7.30% 7.12% 6.97% 1715 7.26% 7.31% 7.46% 7.32% 7.12% 6.98% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 7.22% 7.22% 7.31% 7.13% 6.94% 6.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.53% 6.43% 6.35% 6.26% 6.17% 1100 6.74% 6.63% 6.53% 6.43% 6.34% 6.24% 1200 6.74% 6.61% 6.50% 6.40% 6.31% 6.22% 1300 6.74% 6.61% 6.51% 6.41% 6.32% 6.23% 1400 6.76% 6.65% 6.54% 6.45% 6.35% 6.26% 1500 6.79% 6.68% 6.56% 6.46% 6.37% 6.27% 1600 6.84% 6.72% 6.61% 6.51% 6.41% 6.31% 1715 6.84% 6.74% 6.62% 6.52% 6.42% 6.32% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 6.65% 6.53% 6.43% 6.33% 6.24% 6.15% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7100/53.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com