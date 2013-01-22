Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.30 N/A N/A 06.79% (Jan 18) 1000 04.20/05.00 04.20/05.00 N/A 07.10% 07.10% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 38.00/40.00 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 1100 08.25/09.25 38.50/40.50 69.00/71.00 106.00/108.00 1200 08.00/09.50 38.00/40.00 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 1300 08.00/09.50 38.00/40.00 68.50/70.50 105.50/107.50 1400 08.00/09.50 37.75/39.75 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 1500 08.00/09.50 37.75/39.75 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 1600 08.00/10.00 37.50/39.50 68.00/70.00 105.00/107.00 1715 08.50/09.50 38.25/39.25 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 09.00/10.50 38.50/40.50 69.00/71.00 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.50/137.50 162.00/164.00 192.00/194.00 218.50/220.50 1100 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 192.00/194.00 218.50/220.50 1200 135.50/137.50 162.00/164.00 192.00/194.00 218.50/220.50 1300 135.00/137.00 161.50/163.50 191.00/193.00 217.50/219.50 1400 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 1500 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1600 134.50/136.50 161.00/163.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 1715 135.00/137.00 161.00/163.00 190.00/192.00 216.00/218.00 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.00/245.00 271.00/273.00 295.00/297.00 320.50/322.50 1100 243.00/245.00 271.00/273.00 295.00/297.00 320.50/322.50 1200 243.00/245.00 271.00/273.00 295.00/297.00 320.50/322.50 1300 242.00/244.00 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 319.50/321.50 1400 240.50/242.50 268.50/270.50 292.50/294.50 318.00/320.00 1500 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 315.50/317.50 1600 241.00/243.00 268.00/270.00 292.00/294.00 317.50/319.50 1715 240.00/242.00 267.50/269.50 291.25/293.25 316.50/318.50 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 244.50/246.50 272.50/274.50 296.50/298.50 322.00/324.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.37% 7.47% 7.29% 7.11% 6.97% 1100 7.43% 7.41% 7.46% 7.29% 7.09% 6.95% 1200 7.34% 7.36% 7.46% 7.28% 7.10% 6.95% 1300 7.34% 7.35% 7.42% 7.24% 7.07% 6.92% 1400 7.31% 7.31% 7.40% 7.23% 7.06% 6.91% 1500 7.30% 7.31% 7.40% 7.21% 7.02% 6.86% 1600 7.25% 7.30% 7.39% 7.22% 7.05% 6.90% 1715 7.31% 7.37% 7.47% 7.27% 7.07% 6.90% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 7.26% 7.31% 7.46% 7.32% 7.12% 6.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.72% 6.60% 6.49% 6.41% 6.30% 1100 6.81% 6.70% 6.58% 6.48% 6.39% 6.29% 1200 6.82% 6.71% 6.59% 6.48% 6.39% 6.29% 1300 6.78% 6.67% 6.56% 6.45% 6.37% 6.27% 1400 6.77% 6.65% 6.53% 6.43% 6.35% 6.25% 1500 6.72% 6.60% 6.48% 6.38% 6.30% 6.21% 1600 6.75% 6.65% 6.52% 6.41% 6.33% 6.23% 1715 6.75% 6.64% 6.51% 6.41% 6.32% 6.23% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 6.84% 6.74% 6.62% 6.52% 6.42% 6.32% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7700/53.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com