Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.82% 06.82% 06.82% (Jan 21) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.30 N/A N/A 06.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/08.00 37.00/38.00 67.00/68.00 104.00/105.50 1100 07.25/08.25 36.75/37.75 66.75/68.75 103.50/105.50 1200 07.00/08.50 36.50/38.50 67.00/69.00 104.00/106.00 1300 07.00/08.50 36.50/38.50 67.00/69.00 104.00/106.00 1400 07.50/08.50 37.00/38.50 67.00/69.00 104.00/106.00 1500 06.75/08.75 36.50/38.50 66.75/68.75 104.00/106.00 1600 07.50/08.50 37.00/38.50 67.00/68.50 104.50/106.50 1715 07.25/08.25 37.00/38.00 67.00/69.00 104.50/106.50 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 08.50/09.50 38.25/39.25 68.50/70.50 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.00 159.00/160.50 188.00/190.00 214.00/216.00 1100 132.50/134.50 158.50/160.50 187.50/189.50 213.00/215.00 1200 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 188.50/190.50 213.50/215.50 1300 133.00/135.00 159.00/161.00 188.50/190.50 214.00/216.00 1400 133.50/135.50 159.50/161.50 189.00/191.00 215.00/217.00 1500 133.50/135.50 159.50/161.50 189.00/191.00 214.50/216.50 1600 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 189.50/191.50 215.00/217.00 1715 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 189.50/191.50 215.00/217.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 135.00/137.00 161.00/163.00 190.00/192.00 216.00/218.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 314.50/316.50 1100 236.50/238.50 264.00/266.00 287.75/289.75 313.00/315.00 1200 237.50/239.50 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 314.00/316.00 1300 238.00/240.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 314.00/316.00 1400 239.00/241.00 266.50/268.50 290.25/292.25 315.50/317.50 1500 238.00/240.00 265.50/267.50 289.00/291.00 314.50/316.50 1600 238.50/240.50 266.00/268.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 1715 238.50/240.50 266.00/268.00 289.50/291.50 315.00/317.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 240.00/242.00 267.50/269.50 291.25/293.25 316.50/318.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.31% 7.43% 7.21% 7.05% 6.89% 1100 7.26% 7.33% 7.41% 7.21% 7.03% 6.87% 1200 7.31% 7.36% 7.45% 7.24% 7.06% 6.90% 1300 7.30% 7.35% 7.44% 7.23% 7.05% 6.90% 1400 7.35% 7.35% 7.43% 7.25% 7.07% 6.91% 1500 7.28% 7.30% 7.41% 7.23% 7.05% 6.89% 1600 7.34% 7.31% 7.46% 7.27% 7.08% 6.92% 1715 7.27% 7.32% 7.44% 7.25% 7.06% 6.90% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 7.31% 7.37% 7.47% 7.27% 7.07% 6.90% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.64% 6.52% 6.43% 6.33% 6.24% 1100 6.71% 6.59% 6.48% 6.38% 6.30% 6.21% 1200 6.73% 6.62% 6.50% 6.41% 6.32% 6.23% 1300 6.74% 6.63% 6.50% 6.40% 6.31% 6.23% 1400 6.76% 6.65% 6.53% 6.43% 6.34% 6.25% 1500 6.73% 6.61% 6.49% 6.38% 6.30% 6.21% 1600 6.76% 6.63% 6.51% 6.40% 6.32% 6.23% 1715 6.74% 6.61% 6.49% 6.39% 6.30% 6.22% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 6.75% 6.64% 6.51% 6.41% 6.32% 6.23% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8100/53.8200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com