Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.85 04.00/04.60 01.00/01.25 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% (Jan 23) 1000 04.75/06.00 01.00/01.30 03.75/04.75 06.44% 06.78% 06.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/02.50 31.50/33.00 61.50/63.50 98.50/100.50 1100 01.75/03.25 31.50/32.50 61.50/63.00 98.50/100.00 1200 02.00/04.00 31.75/33.25 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 1300 02.00/02.50 31.75/32.75 62.00/63.00 99.00/100.50 1400 02.00/02.50 31.75/32.75 62.00/63.00 99.00/100.50 1500 01.35/03.35 31.00/33.00 61.50/63.50 99.00/101.00 1600 02.00/02.50 31.75/32.75 62.25/63.25 99.75/101.25 1715 01.75/02.75 31.75/32.75 62.00/64.00 100.00/102.00 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 02.75/03.75 32.50/33.50 62.00/64.00 99.50/101.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.00/129.00 152.50/154.50 181.50/183.50 206.50/208.50 1100 127.50/129.00 153.50/155.50 182.50/184.50 208.00/210.00 1200 128.00/130.00 153.75/155.75 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 1300 128.00/129.50 153.50/155.00 183.00/184.50 208.00/209.50 1400 128.50/130.00 154.50/156.00 184.00/185.50 209.50/211.00 1500 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 184.50/186.50 210.00/212.00 1600 129.50/131.00 155.50/157.00 185.50/187.50 210.50/212.50 1715 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 185.50/187.50 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 184.50/186.50 209.50/211.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.50/231.50 257.00/259.00 280.50/282.50 305.50/307.50 1100 231.00/233.00 258.50/260.50 282.00/284.00 307.00/309.00 1200 231.50/233.50 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 307.00/309.00 1300 231.50/233.00 258.50/260.00 282.00/283.50 307.00/308.50 1400 233.50/235.00 261.00/262.50 285.00/286.50 310.00/311.50 1500 233.50/235.50 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 311.00/313.00 1600 234.00/236.00 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 311.00/313.00 1715 234.50/236.50 262.50/264.50 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 233.00/235.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 308.00/310.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.29% 7.31% 7.41% 7.13% 6.94% 6.77% 1100 7.23% 7.28% 7.39% 7.14% 6.99% 6.81% 1200 7.34% 7.36% 7.45% 7.18% 6.99% 6.82% 1300 7.29% 7.31% 7.43% 7.17% 6.97% 6.82% 1400 7.31% 7.33% 7.45% 7.22% 7.04% 6.88% 1500 7.25% 7.32% 7.47% 7.23% 7.04% 6.90% 1600 7.30% 7.35% 7.50% 7.26% 7.07% 6.93% 1715 7.31% 7.39% 7.54% 7.31% 7.12% 6.94% (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 7.24% 7.26% 7.43% 7.21% 7.03% 6.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.48% 6.37% 6.28% 6.19% 6.11% 1100 6.66% 6.53% 6.41% 6.31% 6.22% 6.15% 1200 6.65% 6.54% 6.41% 6.32% 6.22% 6.14% 1300 6.65% 6.53% 6.40% 6.31% 6.21% 6.14% 1400 6.72% 6.61% 6.48% 6.39% 6.29% 6.22% 1500 6.74% 6.61% 6.51% 6.40% 6.31% 6.24% 1600 6.75% 6.62% 6.49% 6.40% 6.31% 6.23% 1715 6.77% 6.64% 6.52% 6.43% 6.34% 6.26% (C1osing Jan 23) 1715 6.70% 6.58% 6.44% 6.33% 6.24% 6.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.6800/53.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com